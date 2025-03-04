Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares gained 3.6 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 115.2 per share. The stock gained after the government elevated the company's status from Miniratna I to Navratna

Around 9:57 AM, IRFC share price was up 3.6 per cent at Rs 115.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 72,937.68. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,50,483.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 229.05 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 108.05 per share.

"It is to inform that the Department of Public Enterprise, vide its O.M. dated March 3, 2025, has granted the Navratna Status to Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC)," the filing read.

ALSO READ: Govt upgrades IRCTC and IRFC to Navratna status from Miniratna-I Under the Navratna central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) status IRFC can invest up to Rs 1,000 crore or 15 per cent of their net worth in a single project without requiring prior government approval.

It can also have the flexibility to expand operations and explore new business opportunities more efficiently, along with greater independence in forming joint ventures and entering into technology or marketing agreements.

Department of Public Enterprises informed the revision of the status through X (formerly Twitter) post as well. The post said that the total number has reached 26.

There are now 14 Maharatna CPSEs and 26 Navratna CPSEs in India. Last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved the upgradation of four CPSEs — Railtel Corporation of India, Solar Energy Corporation of India, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation — to Navratna status.

The criteria for granting Navratna status to CPSEs is that those, which are Miniratna I Schedule ‘A’, must have obtained ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) ratings in three of the last five years. Also, they must have a composite score of 60 or more in six selected performance indicators.

The Centre classifies CPSEs into three categories — Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna — based on their financial performance and operational capabilities.

In the past one year, IRFC shares have lost 26.3 per cent against Sensex's decline of 1 per cent.