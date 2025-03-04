Nukleus Office Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO listing: Shares of the diversified commercial services provider, Nukleus Office Solutions, posted a negative listing on the BSE SME today, March 4, 2025, following the completion of its Shares of the diversified commercial services provider, Nukleus Office Solutions, posted a negative listing on the BSE SME today, March 4, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at Rs 187.20 per share on the BSE SME, a discount of Rs 46.80, or 20 per cent, from the issue price of Rs 234 per share.

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO listing came below the grey market estimates, as ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Nukleus Office Solutions were trading flat at Rs 234 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Read: NAPS Global India IPO Details The Nukleus Office Solutions IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 1.35 million equity shares. It was available for public subscription from Monday, February 24, 2025, to Thursday, February 27, 2025. Rs 31.70 crore offering of Nukleus Office Solutions was available at Rs 234 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The public offering received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by approximately 1.29 times. The basis of allotment of Nukleus Office Solutions IPO shares was finalised on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Nukleus Office Solutions proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure and security deposits towards the establishment of new centers, and for building up the technology platform, integrating all centers, online client interaction, and mobile applications. The company further intends to use the IPO proceeds for advertising expenses to enhance the visibility of the brand, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services was the registrar for Nukleus Office Solutions IPO, while Sundae Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.

Nukleus Office Solutions Limited was incorporated in December 2019. The company offers co-working and managed office spaces in Delhi NCR. Its services cater to startups, SMEs, large enterprises, professionals, and entrepreneurs. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated 11 workspaces with 2,796 seats. The company's workspaces feature furnished and flexible workspaces, including dedicated desks and private cabins. Nukleus Office Solutions provides fully serviced workspaces for 50-500 seat enterprises. The company's occupancy rate was 88.48 per cent as of December 31, 2024.