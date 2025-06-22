Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

The domestic stock market will continue to monitor the Israel-Iran conflict and its impact on global supplies besides prices of crude oil this week, analysts said.

Global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would also drive investors' sentiment during the week.

The Indian stock market concluded the last week on a robust note, shrugging off mid-week volatility triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices, an expert said.

"This week, global cues will remain the dominant force, with a focus on geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, US economic data, and commentary from the Federal Reserve officials.

ALSO READ: US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown "Domestically, investors will closely monitor monsoon progress, volatility related to monthly expiry, crude oil price movements, and FII activity for further cues," Ajit Mishra,? SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said. On Friday, the BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 82,408.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 319.15 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 25,112.40. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, geopolitical uncertainty continues to loom. "Investors will also keep a close eye on the upcoming US GDP and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) data, along with India's PMI figures, for cues on the strength and direction of economic recovery at home and abroad," he said.