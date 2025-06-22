Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

The domestic stock market will continue to monitor the Israel-Iran conflict and its impact on global supplies besides prices of crude oil this week, analysts said.
Global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would also drive investors' sentiment during the week.
The Indian stock market concluded the last week on a robust note, shrugging off mid-week volatility triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices, an expert said.
"This week, global cues will remain the dominant force, with a focus on geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, US economic data, and commentary from the Federal Reserve officials.
"Domestically, investors will closely monitor monsoon progress, volatility related to monthly expiry, crude oil price movements, and FII activity for further cues," Ajit Mishra,? SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.
On Friday, the BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 82,408.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 319.15 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 25,112.40.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, geopolitical uncertainty continues to loom.
"Investors will also keep a close eye on the upcoming US GDP and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) data, along with India's PMI figures, for cues on the strength and direction of economic recovery at home and abroad," he said.
Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 per cent, and the Nifty surged 393.8 points, or 1.59 per cent.
"Looking ahead, global cues will remain key, with investors eyeing US manufacturing and services PMI, and further developments on the geopolitical front. Markets may consolidate with bouts of volatility," Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.
On FPIs movement, Vipul Bhowar, Senior Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said, "The trend of foreign portfolio investment experienced a reversal in April and demonstrated considerable strengthening in May, characterised by positive inflows. The inflows recorded in May represented the highest level observed in eight months, signifying a resurgence of interest from foreign investors in the Indian markets." Nonetheless, geopolitical tensions, including the conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside global uncertainties, fostered a cautiously optimistic pattern in June, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app