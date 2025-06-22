Home / Markets / News / Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

Indian stock market concluded the last week on a robust note, shrugging off mid-week volatility triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 per cent, and the Nifty surged 393.8 points, or 1.59 per cent
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The domestic stock market will continue to monitor the Israel-Iran conflict and its impact on global supplies besides prices of crude oil this week, analysts said.

Global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would also drive investors' sentiment during the week.

The Indian stock market concluded the last week on a robust note, shrugging off mid-week volatility triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices, an expert said.

"This week, global cues will remain the dominant force, with a focus on geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, US economic data, and commentary from the Federal Reserve officials.

"Domestically, investors will closely monitor monsoon progress, volatility related to monthly expiry, crude oil price movements, and FII activity for further cues," Ajit Mishra,? SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 82,408.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 319.15 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 25,112.40.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, geopolitical uncertainty continues to loom.

"Investors will also keep a close eye on the upcoming US GDP and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) data, along with India's PMI figures, for cues on the strength and direction of economic recovery at home and abroad," he said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 per cent, and the Nifty surged 393.8 points, or 1.59 per cent.

"Looking ahead, global cues will remain key, with investors eyeing US manufacturing and services PMI, and further developments on the geopolitical front. Markets may consolidate with bouts of volatility," Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

On FPIs movement, Vipul Bhowar, Senior Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said, "The trend of foreign portfolio investment experienced a reversal in April and demonstrated considerable strengthening in May, characterised by positive inflows. The inflows recorded in May represented the highest level observed in eight months, signifying a resurgence of interest from foreign investors in the Indian markets."  Nonetheless, geopolitical tensions, including the conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside global uncertainties, fostered a cautiously optimistic pattern in June, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mcap of 6 of top-10 firms jumps ₹1.62 trn; Airtel, Reliance biggest gainers

Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Sensex, Nifty gain 1.3% on RBI norms, Trump's pause on Iran strike

Premium

Strong project pipeline to ensure sales momentum for Prestige Estates

Topics :Indian stock marketIndian stocksstock marketsBSE NSEIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story