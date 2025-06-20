Sensex, Nifty gain 1.3% on RBI norms, Trump's pause on Iran strike

Domestic markets rose on Friday, propelled by gains in banking and other heavyweights, after the relaxation of project finance regulations. US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would take two weeks to decide whether to intervene directly in the Iran–Israel conflict provided some relief to investors.

The benchmark Sensex closed at 82,408 on Friday, up 1,046 points or 1.3 per cent. The Nifty also ended the session at 25,112, gaining 319 points or 1.3 per cent. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank accounted for over half of the index gains. Both the Sensex and the Nifty rose 1.6 per cent over the week. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by ₹5 trillion, reaching ₹448 trillion.

Banking stocks were the main drivers of Sensex gains, with HDFC Bank, which rose 1.6 per cent, being the largest contributor. Banking stocks climbed after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) required a general provision of only 1 per cent of funded outstanding during the construction phase for all projects except for commercial real estate (CRE), compared to the 5 per cent proposed in the draft norms released in May last year. The final project finance norms will take effect from October 1, 2025. The Nifty Bank index increased by 1.2 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were buyers to the tune of nearly ₹8,000 crore, while domestic investors pulled out ₹3,050 crore. Institutional investor activity was higher than usual due to adjustments related to the latest rebalancing of BSE and FTSE indices. Passive funds tracking the Sensex index had to sell Nestlé and IndusInd Bank, which will be excluded from the index from Monday. On the other hand, they bought new entrants Trent and Bharat Electronics. Other Sensex components also saw changes due to weight adjustments. Meanwhile, the White House's statement on Iran eased concerns about US involvement in the Middle East conflict. In a dictated message on Thursday, President Trump said there was a significant chance of negotiations with Iran, which may or may not happen soon, and that he would decide whether to join Israel's strikes against Iran within the next two weeks. Trump's latest statement is seen as a step back from earlier harsh rhetoric.

Israel has continued to attack Iran's nuclear sites and has warned of overthrowing Tehran's leadership, while Iran maintains its stance of no negotiations with the US as long as Israel's assault continues. The Brent crude price fell by 3 per cent and was trading at $75.7 on Friday. However, in June, crude prices had risen by 21 per cent. Gold declined by 0.7 per cent and was trading at $3,348. It fell by 2.4 per cent during the week. "Equity indices surged as Middle East tensions eased, with the risk of immediate military action reduced due to expected US dialogue with Iran. This development led to a correction in crude prices, favouring domestic markets and boosting foreign investors' sentiment," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.