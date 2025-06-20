Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Sebi's draft guidelines aim to ensure safe, fair, and transparent use of AI and ML by exchanges, brokers, and mutual funds, with provisions for oversight, testing and privacy

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi has emphasised the importance of defining data governance norms, including data ownership, access controls and encryption
Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed guidelines for the supervision and governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and tools used by market participants. These guidelines aim to specify procedures and control systems to ensure responsible usage.
 
The proposed guidelines cover several key parameters, including governance, investor protection, disclosure, testing frameworks, fairness and bias, and data privacy and cybersecurity measures. Currently, AI and ML are widely used by stock exchanges, brokers, and mutual funds for various purposes such as surveillance, social media analytics, order execution, KYC processing, and customer support.
 
Sebi has proposed that market participants disclose their use of AI and ML tools in operations like algorithmic trading, asset management, portfolio management, and advisory services. Disclosures should include information on risks, limitations, accuracy results, fees, and data quality. 
 
Market participants using AI and ML will need to designate senior management with technical expertise to oversee the performance and control of these tools. They also must maintain validation, documentation, and interpretability of the models. Additionally, they will be required to share accuracy results and audit findings with Sebi on a periodic basis.
 
The market regulator has emphasised the importance of defining data governance norms, including data ownership, access controls, and encryption. It has also noted that AI and ML tools should not favour or discriminate against any group of customers. 
 
“Market participants should think beyond traditional testing methods and ensure continuous monitoring of AI/ML models as they adjust and transform,” Sebi said.
 
In terms of cybersecurity and data privacy, Sebi has highlighted risks such as the use of generative AI to create fake financial statements, deepfake content, and misleading news articles. To mitigate these risks, Sebi has recommended human oversight of AI systems, monitoring of suspicious activities, and the implementation of circuit breakers to manage AI-driven market volatility.   
Sebi formed a working group to prepare these guidelines and address concerns related to AI and ML applications. The regulator has suggested a ‘lite framework’ for business operations that do not directly impact customers.
 
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposals until July 11.
 
 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waller sees room for Fed to cut rates amid easing inflation concerns

Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Sensex, Nifty gain 1.3% on RBI norms, Trump's pause on Iran strike

Busy week ahead! 5 mainboard, 7 SME IPOs set to launch next week

Stock market close: Sensex up 1,046 pts, Nifty tops 25K as markets snap 3-day fall; all sectors gain

Topics :SEBIArtificial intelligenceMarketsalgorithm trade

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story