Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Atum Capital, a financial services firm, has lodged a police complaint against Supremus Angel and others, accusing them of cheating and fraud involving the purchase of National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares.

In its complaint filed on June 7, Atum alleges that it was defrauded of nearly 500,000 NSE shares, valued at over ₹115 crore.Terming the allegations baseless, Supremus Angel stated that there is no legal proof or documentation of the claimed transaction. "There has been no fraud or default from our side. We have fulfilled all our contractual obligations in good faith," said a spokesperson from Supremus Angel adding that the company has filed a legal complaint in the matter.