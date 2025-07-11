Home / Markets / News / IT enabled services stock soars 10% in weak market, nears 52-week high

Shares of Datamatics Global Services moved higher by 10% to ₹737.90 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Datamatics Global Services share price

 
Shares of Datamatics Global Services moved higher by 10 per cent to ₹737.90 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹739.75 touched on August 28, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹790.20 on December 5, 2023.
 
At 01:56 PM; Datamatics was trading 8 per cent higher at ₹730.30, as compared to 0.75 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge average trading volumes with a combined 2.6 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Datamatics Global - Business outlook

 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) management while announcing June quarter results on Thursday said that across industries, clients are increasingly shifting their focus from use case based approach to ROI led scaling of AI. TCS is investing across the AI ecosystem including infrastructure, data platform solutions, AI agents and business applications.
 
Meanwhile, Datamatics management believes in AI's transformative potential and remains committed to delivering real, impactful business outcomes for its customers through the company’s AI-first approach. The company is seeing more proof of concepts being done in this space and some of them converting into projects.
 
While announcing the Q4 results on May 15, 2025, the management said, going forward, the company will continue to focus on its strategic accounts, expand its presence in the US and European markets, and maintain cost discipline. 
 
The IT technology landscape, particularly in AI, continues to evolve rapidly. AI's ability to analyze vast data volumes and emulate human reasoning is revolutionizing industries. Datamatics is at the forefront of this transformation, with its AI-First approach driving innovation and efficiency.
 
Datamatics has built GenAI into its products TruBot in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), TruCap+ in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and TruBI in business intelligence and data visualization; and is seeing good traction from its customers. Datamatics has also developed a stronger partnership with Microsoft with its products TruBot, TruCap+ and TruBI featuring on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The company will continue to strengthen its footprint in these technologies in the years to come, Datamatics said in its FY24 annual report.
 

Choice Broking views on Datamatics post Q4 results

 
FY26 guidance is driven by full-year consolidation of TNQtech. On Organic growth side, Datamatics will focus on strategic accounts, geographic expansion, new deals, crossselling, and leveraging AI through partnerships with Microsoft & Google. Despite headwinds from shifts to captive centers & macro uncertainty affecting pipeline velocity, improved performance is expected as recession fears ease in key geographies, offering potential stability.
 

About Datamatics

 
Datamatics enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience, and competitive advantage. Datamatics’ portfolio spans across three pillars including Digital Technologies, Digital Operations, and Digital Experiences. It has established products in Intelligent Document Processing, Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML models, Smart Workflows, Business Intelligence, and Automatic Fare Collection.  
 
Datamatics caters to a diverse global clientele across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines.
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

