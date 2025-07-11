Shares of Datamatics Global Services moved higher by 10 per cent to ₹737.90 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹739.75 touched on August 28, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹790.20 on December 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Datamatics management believes in AI's transformative potential and remains committed to delivering real, impactful business outcomes for its customers through the company’s AI-first approach. The company is seeing more proof of concepts being done in this space and some of them converting into projects.

ALSO READ: TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high While announcing the Q4 results on May 15, 2025, the management said, going forward, the company will continue to focus on its strategic accounts, expand its presence in the US and European markets, and maintain cost discipline.

The IT technology landscape, particularly in AI, continues to evolve rapidly. AI's ability to analyze vast data volumes and emulate human reasoning is revolutionizing industries. Datamatics is at the forefront of this transformation, with its AI-First approach driving innovation and efficiency.

Datamatics has built GenAI into its products TruBot in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), TruCap+ in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and TruBI in business intelligence and data visualization; and is seeing good traction from its customers. Datamatics has also developed a stronger partnership with Microsoft with its products TruBot, TruCap+ and TruBI featuring on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The company will continue to strengthen its footprint in these technologies in the years to come, Datamatics said in its FY24 annual report.