Losing favour: IT sector weighting in Nifty50 at 5-year low of 12.2%

The combined market capitalisation of the big five IT companies is down 8.2 per cent since the start of 2023 compared to a 2.7 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index during the period.

The sector’s weighting in the index has slipped to a five-year low of 12.2 per cent, down from the 17.7 per cent at the end of March 2022. The top IT companies —TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra — accounted for 13.6 per cent of the index at the end of March this year.