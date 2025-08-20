IT shares in focus; Infosys, TCS, Coforge rise up to 3%; Buy, sell, hold?

Information technology (IT) companies share price today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in focus with the Nifty IT index surging over 2 per cent, outperforming the market, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on value buying.

Infosys, Coforge and Mphasis rallied 3 per cent each, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services Software gained 2 per cent each.

At 12:37 PM; the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 2.3 per cent, as compared to 0.3 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, the Nifty IT index has underperformed the market by falling 18 per cent, as against 5.5 per cent rally in the benchmark index. Brokerages view on IT services sector In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the Indian IT services sector faced a mixed demand environment, with macro uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and delayed client decision-making keeping Tier-1 player’s revenue growth tepid at -3.3 per cent to 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on constant currency terms. Four of the five large players posted QoQ revenue declines, and three saw year-on-year (YoY) drop while midcaps like Persistent and Coforge continued to outperform Tier-1 peers. On the margins front, companies managed to maintain stable margins despite weak demand, aided by efficiency gains, wage deferrals, and strong cost controls, though guidance remains cautious.

Deal total contract values (TCVs) stayed strong, dominated by cost optimisation and vendor consolidation deals, while discretionary spend continued to remain muted. Notably, attrition rates saw a slight QoQ uptick after several quarters of moderation, suggesting some churn in a still competitive talent market, ICICI Securities said. Moderating inflation expectations, easing labour market situations (including IT Ops /Helpdesk/Software development jobs) and possibly the expectations that companies will absorb tariff-linked cost escalation and improved odds of Fed-rate cuts in September. This could possibly be a catalyst for mean reversal in IT Services’ valuation, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the IT services sector update.