IT shares under pressure on mixed TCS Q1 numbers; Nifty IT index down 2%

TCS, Infosys and Wipro were down 2 per cent each on the NSE. LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems were down 1 per cent each.

Brokerages view on TCS post Q1 results

TCS reported a mixed bag quarter with weak revenues in Q1 due to continued global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties causing a demand contraction. Moreover, TCS’s revenue decline was also triggered by degrowth in its largest geographies including North America and the UK where it fell by 2.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Despite demand contraction in Q1 which impacted utilization, management remains optimistic about FY26 to outperform FY25 in International revenues (as Domestic revenues will be down due to large BSNL deal ramp down seen in Q1), driven by macro stability in H2.