Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

The directors of the company declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declares Q1 results and dividend

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹12,760 crore, up from ₹12,040 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
The directors of the company declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each.  Shares of TCS closed trading at ₹3,395 each on the NSE, up 0.33 per cent, ahead of the company's result announcement.
 

More From This Section

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally on robust loan, deposit growth in Q1

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q1 output slips on maintenance; retail, auto deliveries grow

jaguar land rover tata jlr

JLR reports Q1 sales decline due to Jaguar phase-out and US tariffs

Dabur India

Dabur India sees Q1 profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, shorter summer

Vedanta

Vedanta reports record alumina, ferro chrome output in Q1 FY26 results

Topics : TCS Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon