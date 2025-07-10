TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹12,760 crore, up from ₹12,040 crore reported during the same period last year.
The directors of the company declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each. Shares of TCS closed trading at ₹3,395 each on the NSE, up 0.33 per cent, ahead of the company's result announcement.