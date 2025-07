Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS stock chart

TCS stock slipped 2 per cent to a low of ₹3,297 in early trade Friday on the NSE, a day after the IT major fell short on analysts’ expectations on the Q1 revenue front. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, after market hours, reported a 1.6 per cent dip in its consolidated revenue at ₹63,437 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) when compared with ₹64,479 crore in the preceding March quarter. The revenue came in below analysts expectation of around ₹64,342.93 crore.However, on a year-on-year basis consolidated revenue was up 1.3 per cent when compared with ₹62,613 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. TCS Q1 RESULTS TCS results, in general, set the tone for the IT sector as it kick-off the earnings seasons. As of a result of which, the Nifty IT index has cracked over 3 per cent thus far today, with other than TCS, Infosys, Wipro, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra down in the range of 1 - 2 per cent.So far this financial year (FY26), TCS has underperformed the market, with a loss of nearly 8 per cent. In comparison, the NSE benchmark - Nifty 50 index has gained 7.5 per cent, and the Nifty IT was up 2.6 per cent.Technically, TCS stock is now seen trading below its super trend line support on the daily scale for the first time since April 29, 2025. Here's what the technical chart suggests for the stock ahead.Current Price: ₹3,320Likely Target: ₹3,140Downside Risk: 5.4%Support: ₹3,230Resistance: ₹3,343; ₹3,423; ₹3,442; ₹3,460Apart from breaking below the trend line support, TCS stock is also seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. Thus implying that the very near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹3,343 levels.The stock on the downside may seek support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale, which stands at ₹3,230 levels, below which a test of ₹3,140 seems likely.The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock quotes below ₹3,460 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at 3,423 and the 50-DMA at ₹3,442 levels.