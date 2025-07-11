Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)Current Price: ₹3,320 Likely Target: ₹3,140 Downside Risk: 5.4% Support: ₹3,230 Resistance: ₹3,343; ₹3,423; ₹3,442; ₹3,460 Apart from breaking below the trend line support, TCS stock is also seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. Thus implying that the very near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹3,343 levels. The stock on the downside may seek support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale, which stands at ₹3,230 levels, below which a test of ₹3,140 seems likely. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock quotes below ₹3,460 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at 3,423 and the 50-DMA at ₹3,442 levels.
