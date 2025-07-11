Home / Markets / News / TCS stock breaks near-term support post Q1 show, can dip another 5%; charts

TCS stock breaks near-term support post Q1 show, can dip another 5%; charts

TCS share price slipped below the trend line support on the daily scale post Q1 results; the stock can potentially drop another 5 per cent, suggest technical charts.

TCS, Tata Consultancy
TCS stock trades below the trend line support for the first time after April 29, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
Jul 11 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
TCS stock slipped 2 per cent to a low of ₹3,297 in early trade Friday on the NSE, a day after the IT major fell short on analysts’ expectations on the Q1 revenue front.  Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, after market hours, reported a 1.6 per cent dip in its consolidated revenue at ₹63,437 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) when compared with ₹64,479 crore in the preceding March quarter. The revenue came in below analysts expectation of around ₹64,342.93 crore.  However, on a year-on-year basis consolidated revenue was up 1.3 per cent when compared with ₹62,613 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. TCS Q1 RESULTS  TCS results, in general, set the tone for the IT sector as it kick-off the earnings seasons. As of a result of which, the Nifty IT index has cracked over 3 per cent thus far today, with other than TCS, Infosys, Wipro, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra down in the range of 1 - 2 per cent.  So far this financial year (FY26), TCS has underperformed the market, with a loss of nearly 8 per cent. In comparison, the NSE benchmark - Nifty 50 index has gained 7.5 per cent, and the Nifty IT was up 2.6 per cent.  ALSO READ | Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata group stocks?  Technically, TCS stock is now seen trading below its super trend line support on the daily scale for the first time since April 29, 2025. Here's what the technical chart suggests for the stock ahead. 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Current Price: ₹3,320  Likely Target: ₹3,140  Downside Risk: 5.4%  Support: ₹3,230  Resistance: ₹3,343; ₹3,423; ₹3,442; ₹3,460  Apart from breaking below the trend line support, TCS stock is also seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. Thus implying that the very near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹3,343 levels.  The stock on the downside may seek support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale, which stands at ₹3,230 levels, below which a test of ₹3,140 seems likely.  The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock quotes below ₹3,460 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at 3,423 and the 50-DMA at ₹3,442 levels. 
TCS stock chart
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

