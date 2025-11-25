Over the past 18–24 months, enterprises globally have channelled their AI budgets largely toward data-centre build-outs, compute capacity and foundational model infrastructure. This capex intensity, which is up 50 per cent and 66 per cent in the last two years, mirrors the 2016–18 cloud build-out cycle, a period during which IT services growth flatlined before accelerating sharply once the infrastructure layer matured. With improvements in chips and LLM capabilities now flattening, the incremental returns from hardware are diminishing, setting the stage for a pivot toward large-scale AI software, application and modernisation work.

Organic revenue growth is expected to revive as early as the second half of FY27, with a more broad-based acceleration through FY28 when enterprises transition from pilot deployments to full-scale AI integration. Industry growth rates, currently at 3–4 per cent, are projected to rise meaningfully toward the 8–9 per cent range as AI-led modernisation, data engineering pipelines and integration programs scale up.

The next wave of spending is expected to centre on application modernisation, cloud-native development, data engineering, enterprise integration and managed AI services. These revenue pools are structurally similar to those that powered the post-cloud upcycle, and are likely to more than offset the ongoing compression in legacy ADM (Application Development and Maintenance) and testing portfolios. As pricing transitions from effort-based to outcome-based models, the sector faces the risk of margin pressure, similar to the 150bp decline witnessed during the last major shift toward fixed-price contracts. Firms with the ability to productize services and adopt software-led delivery models are expected to manage this transition more effectively.