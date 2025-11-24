Home / Markets / News / Q2 scorecard: Nifty 50 companies' profit growth at 12-quarter low

Q2 scorecard: Nifty 50 companies' profit growth at 12-quarter low

Their sales uptick least in 17 quarters

Nifty 50, MARKET
premium
Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The slowdown in corporate India’s growth and earnings cycle appears to have weighed more heavily on frontline and largecap companies than on their smaller peers. The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of Nifty 50 companies rose just 1.2 per cent in the September 2025 quarter, its weakest expansion in 12 quarters, even as the combined net profit of all listed companies climbed 10.8 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY26, the fastest pace in six quarters.
 
Similarly, Nifty 50 firms reported a 6.4 per cent year-on-year rise in combined net sales (gross interest income for banks and other lenders) in Q2FY26, the smallest increase in 17 quarters. By contrast, net sales for all listed companies expanded 7.2 per cent year-on-year in the same period, improving from 6.64 per cent in Q1FY26 and 7 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
Following their weak performance in Q2FY26, Nifty 50 firms have now lagged the broader corporate sector for four consecutive quarters. In total, the index has underperformed in eight of the past 10 quarters since Q1FY24. This marks a reversal from the five consecutive quarters between March 2022 and March 2023 when Nifty 50 firms outpaced India Inc.  
 
This prolonged underperformance has eroded the Nifty 50’s contribution to nationwide corporate profits. The index’s share of total corporate earnings fell to 50 per cent in Q2FY26, the lowest in at least five years and down sharply from nearly 60 per cent three years ago.
 
The combined net profit of Nifty 50 companies edged up to about ₹1.81 trillion in Q2FY26 from around ₹1.79 trillion a year earlier, but was down 10.4 per cent from ₹2.02 trillion in Q1FY26. As a result, their aggregate earnings in Q2FY26 were the lowest in four quarters.
 
By comparison, the combined net profit of all 2,647 companies in the Business Standard sample rose to ₹3.62 trillion in Q2FY26 from ₹3.27 trillion a year earlier, but declined 3.9 per cent from ₹3.77 trillion in Q1FY26. Overall corporate earnings in Q2FY26 were the weakest in three quarters.
 
Analysts attribute the weak Nifty 50 performance to outperformance by second- and third-tier companies. “The Q2FY26 earnings performance of the Nifty-500 companies was fuelled by mid and smallcap companies. Aggregate earnings of midcap-150 companies grew 27 per cent year-on-year, while smallcap-250 companies recorded a 37 per cent year-on-year growth. In comparison, earnings growth for largecaps (Nifty 100 constituents) stood at 10 per cent year-on-year,” wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their second-quarter review. 
 
The brokerage linked the relative underperformance of largecaps to the weak showing by private-sector banks and automobile manufacturers.
 
Analysts at Elara Capital said earnings growth remains concentrated among a narrow group of companies in a handful of cyclical sectors. “Overall earnings rebound in Q2FY26 but growth still heavily skewed toward cyclical sectors such as energy, metals, cement, infrastructure materials and discretionary (including autos),” they wrote in their quarterly earnings review. The Nifty 50, they noted, is dominated by banks, IT services, FMCG, oil & gas and automobiles, with only a limited representation from the outperforming cyclical sectors.
 
Elara sees this divergence as a sign of an earnings recovery in coming quarters, led by domestic cyclical sectors and midcap stocks.
 
Other analysts, however, argue that the divergence between largecaps and the broader corporate universe is unlikely to persist. “It’s not that smaller companies are gaining market share from bigger companies. A better show by mid and small companies could be attributed to their low base last year and the cyclical upturn in a few sectors, but it’s not structural. It will even out and overall earnings will start tracking the performance of largecap companies,” said Dhananjay Sinha, co-head of research and equity strategy at Systematix Institutional Equity.
 
According to Sinha, channel checks with wholesalers indicate continued weakness in consumer demand across segments despite recent government tax cuts. This, combined with the recent decline in merchandise exports, is likely to weigh on overall corporate growth and earnings.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Institutional shareholder dissent dips in H1FY26: Prime Database study

Premium

Incremental gains, stable demand may drive growth for India's IT sector

IT, pharma to gain most from rupee fall; don't jump to buy yet: Analysts

Sebi proposes to exclude ZCZP, delisted stocks for BSDA calculation

Stock Market Close, Nov 24: Sensex slips 331 points; Nifty at 25,960; metal, realty shares decline

Topics :Markets NewsNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story