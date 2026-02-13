IT weight in Nifty 50 hits 26-year low; oil & gas sector reclaims top spot

Between 2011 and 2019, the Nifty IT index moved largely in tandem with the benchmark, with both indices rising around 120 per cent during that period. A sharp breakout in 2020 and 2021, stoked by the pandemic and the resulting digitisation and automation of office work, pushed IT sector revenues and profits higher. The Nifty IT index spiked 203 per cent between March 2020 and December 2021, compared with a 102 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Since then, however, all those extra gains have been erased. The Nifty IT index is down 16 per cent since December 2021, while the Nifty 50 has risen 47 per cent over the same period. This marks the longest and largest underperformance of the IT sector on Indian stock exchanges since its debut in the Nifty 50 in 1998.