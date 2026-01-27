ITC, Cipla, Syngene, Dixon, IEX among 69 BSE 500 at 52-week lows on Tuesday

Share prices of ITC, Cipla, Syngene International, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Havells India, Lodha Developers, Dixon Technologies (India), Kaynes Technology India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among total 69 stocks from the BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week low in Tuesday’s intra-day deal.

Aditya Birla Group’s three companies Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands and Aditya Birla Real Estate and two Godrej Group firms Godrej Agrovet and Godrej Properties have hit 52-week lows.

Bata India, Indian Hotels Company, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Just Dial, Kalyan Jewellers India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Oberoi Realty, Mankind Pharma, Suzlon Energy and Tube Investments of India among notable stocks have hit their respective 52-week lows.

These stocks have tumbled by up to 8 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. Thus far in the month of January 2026, the BSE 500 index has declined 5.1 per cent, as compared to 4.5 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The underperformance of the Indian stock market and continued depreciation of the rupee have been conspicuous so far in 2026. Significantly, both are related. While many Emerging Markets (EM) currencies have been strengthening since the dollar has been weakening, the rupee has been weakening mainly due to foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. This double whammy of currency depreciation and sustained FII selling have been weighing on the markets resulting in a 4.2 per cent decline in the Nifty year till date, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

Fundamental support from improved Q3 earnings has not happened. But indications are that Q4 earnings are likely to improve. From a sentiments perspective the announcement regarding the European Union (EU)-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is positive. But the FTA will become operational only from 2027 onwards and, therefore, from the fundamental perspective, the announcement is unlikely to be a trigger for a market rally, Vijayakumar added. Meanwhile, among the individual stocks, Syngene International has slipped 8 per cent to ₹498.65 on the back of a 10-fold jump in the average trading volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock tanked 16 per cent after the company’s reported profit after tax in December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), declined by 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹73 crore, against ₹131 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations down 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹917 crore from ₹944 crore in a year ago quarter. The management said the performance reflects the ongoing impact related to a single product from one of the company’s large-molecule biologics clients.

Share price of real estate firm Signatureglobal (India), meanwhile, plunged 7 per cent to ₹800.80 in intra-day trade. Thus far in the month of January, the stock tanked 29 per cent after the company reported a 27 per cent Y-o-Y decline in pre sales at ₹2,020 crore in Q3FY26. The number of units sold during the quarter was down to 408 units, against 1,518 units sold in Q3FY25 and 560 units in Q2FY26. Share price of Cipla hit a 52-week low of ₹1,283, down 2.4 per cent in intra-day deal after the company reported disappointing Q3 results. Cipla Q3FY26 revenues remained flat Y-o-Y at ₹6,963 crore , primarily impacted by weak North America business, which declined 22 per cent to ₹1,485 crore, and subdued South Africa revenues which grew just 2 per cent to ₹784 crore due to inventory de-stocking. Ebitda declined 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,895 crore, with Ebitda margins contracting by 1,038 bps to 17.7 per cent, largely due to a 519-bps decline in gross profit margin to 62.8 per cent. Profit after tax declined 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹675 crore.