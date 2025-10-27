ITC Hotels stock upgraded to 'Add' at JM Financial after Q2; check target

Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. traded higher after analysts at JM Financial upgraded the stock to 'Add' as it reported a 74 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26).

The hospitality giant's revenue from operations stood at ₹832.04 crore in Q2FY26, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹771.35 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 2.8 per cent from ₹808.93 crore. ITC Hotels reported total expenses of ₹699.72 crore, marking a modest increase of 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, and 3.6 per cent sequentially.

Despite seasonal softness and the impact of heavy monsoon rains on travel sentiment, Ebitda rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹250 crore, beating JM Financial’s estimate of ₹230 crore. Ebitda margin expanded by about 200 basis points to 29.3 per cent, aided by higher room rates, increased fee income, and cost efficiencies.

ITC Hotels currently operates a portfolio of 207 hotels, comprising 146 operational properties and 61 in the pipeline. During the quarter, the company signed new hotels in Patna, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Wayanad, Nellore, and Mantralayam, strengthening its presence in high-potential markets.

The company unveiled a new upper-upscale brand, Epiq Collection, with two inaugural assets, an under-development owned hotel in Puri and a managed property in Tirupati. ITC Hotels aims to add around 1,000 keys under the Epiq Collection over the medium term, focusing on high-quality conversions and new builds.

ITC Hotels share price history