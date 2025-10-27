Home / Markets / News / Vikran Engineering shares soar 8% on bourses; check what's fuelling demand

Vikran Engineering shares soar 8% on bourses; check what's fuelling demand

Vikran Engineering shares have risen 16.55 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹91.75 per share touched last month on September 4

Vikran Engineering shares climbed 8.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹106.94 per share on the BSE.
Vikran Engineering share price today: Shares of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Vikran Engineering were in high demand on bourses on Monday, October 27. The stock climbed 8.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹106.94 per share on the BSE.
 
The counter has maintained its upward momentum throughout the session. At 09:46 AM, Vikran Engineering shares were trading at ₹103.89 per share, up 5.09 per cent from Friday’s close of ₹98.91. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading 489 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 84,701. So far today, nearly 6.57 million equity shares of Vikran Engineering, valued at ₹73.86 crore, have changed hands. The company’s market capitalization on the BSE stands at ₹2,686.40 crore.
 
The Vikran Engineering stock has risen 16.55 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹91.75 per share touched last month on September 4. However, it remains 8.39 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹116.74, recorded on September 19.

What drove the rally in Vikran Engineering shares?

The surge followed the company’s announcement of receiving a Letter of Award (LOA) from Ellume Energy MH SolarOne Private Limited (SPV) worth ₹354.21 crore. The project involves the development of a 100 MW AC cumulative capacity grid-interactive solar PV power plant in Maharashtra.
 
"We wish to announce the receipt of a Letter of Award (LOA) dated October 24, 2025, from Ellume Energy MH SolarOne Private Limited (SPV) for ₹354.21 crore for the development of a 100 MW AC cumulative capacity grid-interactive solar PV power project in Maharashtra," the company said in an exchange filing.

Vikran Engineering D-Street debut

Vikran Engineering made its stock market debut on September 3, 2025, following an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that raised ₹772 crore from the primary market. The shares were listed at ₹99.70 on the BSE and ₹99 on the NSE, against the issue price of ₹97 per share.
 
Since listing, the civil construcion company's stock has gained 8.39 per cent over its listing price and 10.24 per cent above its IPO price.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

