SobhaCurrent Price: ₹1,546 Likely Target: ₹1,940 Upside Potential: 24.8% Support: ₹1,461; ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,575; ₹1,660; ₹1,735; ₹1,820 On the charts, Sobha has been consolidating around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) for the last six months. The 20-MMA at ₹1,525, coupled with the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹1,390 are the key levels to watch out for. Interim support for Sobha is visible around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹1,461.
DLFCurrent Price: ₹779 Likely Target: ₹900 Upside Potential: 15.5% Support: ₹755; ₹740; ₹710 Resistance: ₹825 DLF has bounced back after testing support at the monthly trend line earlier this year. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹710, with near support seen at ₹755 and ₹740 levels.
Brigade EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹1,013 Likely Target: ₹880 Downside Risk: 13.1% Support: ₹964; ₹954; ₹920 Resistance: ₹1,019; ₹1,028; ₹1,075 Brigade Enterprises has been trading below its 100-DMA and the 200-DMA for the last three months, indicating resistance at ₹1,019 and ₹1,028, respectively. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,075.
