Sensex hits all-time high: Will the winners of this rally hold momentum?

Among individual stocks, ITC and Tata Motors have zoomed 33 per cent each since December 1, and have led the rally in the 30-pack index. Besides, Nestle India, L&T, and Ultra Tech Cement were the the top gainers.
According to AK Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital, positive capex in the economy would continue to benefit Larsen and Toubro (L&T), and Ultratech. Moreover, ITC remains an attractive bet given valuation support.
"However, it remains to be seen if the rally in Nestle India will sustain or not as El Nino concerns could throw a spanner in the works for consumption recovery," he added.
Among losers, Infosys emerged as the biggest drag on the 30-pack index, falling 21 per cent during the period.
"IT stocks have been the major losers from the pack, but they now appear to be attractive long-term bets. Things don't seem to be panning out well for Wipro and after the buyback, there are no major triggers for the stock. TCS though will likely recover," he said, adding that most positives are already priced-in for Bajaj Finance as thus may remain an underperformer.
State Bank of India, on the other hand, can be watched out over the next one year, he added.
