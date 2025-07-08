ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares?

ITCCurrent Price: ₹416 Likely Target: ₹345 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹408; ₹394; ₹380 Resistance: ₹428; 450 ITC stock has been trapped in the trading range of ₹380 - ₹450 for more than a year now. Over the last three months, the stock has been consistently finding support around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), but failing to break-out above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Earlier this month (July), the near-term bias for ITC stock turned negative as it dipped below the trend line support. Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for ITC is likely to be tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹428 levels. Whereas, the broader trend is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock quotes below ₹450 levels. On the downside, ITC may re-visit the 100-DMA support, which now stands at ₹408; below which support for the stock exists at ₹394 and ₹380 levels. Break and sustained trade below ₹380 can trigger a potential slide towards ₹345 levels. ALSO READ | JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stock ideas with upto 27% upside potential
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)Current Price: ₹2,407 Likely Target: ₹2,775 Upside Potential: 15.3% Support: ₹2,383; ₹2,320 Resistance: ₹2,430; ₹2,510 HUL stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-DMA for the second straight day, which now stands at ₹2,383, after a gap of more than 8 months. That apart the stock has also given a breakout above the super trend line. Thus, the near-term bias for the stock is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,320 levels, with near support likely around its 200-DMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the weekly super trend line resistance around ₹2,510 levels; with some interim resistance likely around ₹2,430 levels. Breakout and sustained trade above ₹2,510 can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹2,775 levels. ALSO READ | Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?
DaburCurrent Price: ₹513 Likely Target: ₹630 Upside Potential: 22.8% Support: ₹509; ₹488 Resistance: ₹514; ₹521; ₹535 Dabur stock is seen testing its 200-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹514, for the second straight day, after a gap of 8 months. Technically, the bias for the stock is positive, with near support seen at ₹509 and far-off support at ₹488 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART At the same time, apart from the 200-DMA hurdle, the stock also faces an overhead resistance around ₹521 and ₹535 levels. In case, the stock manages to clear all these hurdles it shall then potentially rally towards ₹630 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app