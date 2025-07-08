Home / Markets / News / ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares?

ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares?

Technically, Hindustan Unilever looks the strongest for now, while ITC is seen trapped in a trading range for more than a year.

ITC, HUL, Dabur stock outlook: Tech charts in favour of HUL and Dabur; while ITC may trade with a tepid bias.
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Shares of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are buzzing in trades for the last two trading sessions. The sectoral index - Nifty FMCG was among the top gainers on Monday, with select stocks gaining up to 6 per cent.  Today (Tuesday), thus far in early deals the Nifty FMCG index and sectoral stocks are seen trading on a subdued note. Will these stocks be able to catch investors fancy in the near-term or will they falter?  Here's a detailed technical outlook on the FMCG heavyweights - ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Dabur for the likely trend ahead. 

ITC

Current Price: ₹416  Likely Target: ₹345  Downside Risk: 17%  Support: ₹408; ₹394; ₹380  Resistance: ₹428; 450  ITC stock has been trapped in the trading range of ₹380 - ₹450 for more than a year now. Over the last three months, the stock has been consistently finding support around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), but failing to break-out above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Earlier this month (July), the near-term bias for ITC stock turned negative as it dipped below the trend line support. Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for ITC is likely to be tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹428 levels. Whereas, the broader trend is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock quotes below ₹450 levels.  On the downside, ITC may re-visit the 100-DMA support, which now stands at ₹408; below which support for the stock exists at ₹394 and ₹380 levels. Break and sustained trade below ₹380 can trigger a potential slide towards ₹345 levels.  ALSO READ | JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stock ideas with upto 27% upside potential 

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Current Price: ₹2,407  Likely Target: ₹2,775  Upside Potential: 15.3%  Support: ₹2,383; ₹2,320  Resistance: ₹2,430; ₹2,510  HUL stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-DMA for the second straight day, which now stands at ₹2,383, after a gap of more than 8 months. That apart the stock has also given a breakout above the super trend line. Thus, the near-term bias for the stock is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,320 levels, with near support likely around its 200-DMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the weekly super trend line resistance around ₹2,510 levels; with some interim resistance likely around ₹2,430 levels. Breakout and sustained trade above ₹2,510 can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹2,775 levels.  ALSO READ | Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock? 

Dabur

Current Price: ₹513  Likely Target: ₹630  Upside Potential: 22.8%  Support: ₹509; ₹488  Resistance: ₹514; ₹521; ₹535  Dabur stock is seen testing its 200-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹514, for the second straight day, after a gap of 8 months. Technically, the bias for the stock is positive, with near support seen at ₹509 and far-off support at ₹488 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  At the same time, apart from the 200-DMA hurdle, the stock also faces an overhead resistance around ₹521 and ₹535 levels. In case, the stock manages to clear all these hurdles it shall then potentially rally towards ₹630 levels. 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

