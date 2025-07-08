Nectar Lifesciences hits 52-week low; why are investors dumping stock?

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹432.6 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹56.39 per share.

In the exchange filing the company said that it has inked a definitive Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for the sale of its core business division—comprising the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations—to Ceph Lifesciences Private Limited, for a consideration of ₹1,270 crore, on a slump sale basis.

Additionally, the company has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the sale of its menthol business assets to Ceph Lifesciences for ₹20 crore, marking a comprehensive restructuring move aligned with its future strategy.

"By divesting mature segments of our business, we are laying the foundation for a focused and agile organisation geared towards innovation and long-term value creation," Nectar Lifesciences Promoter and Chairman Sanjiv Goyal said.