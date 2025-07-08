Home / Markets / News / Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Navin Fluorine shares rose over 3 per cent after the company announced the launch of its QIP to raise ₹750 crore

trading, markets
Navin Fluorine shares rose 3 per cent on Tuesday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹750 crore.
 
The specialty chemicals maker's stock rose as much as 3.33 per cent during the day to ₹5,049 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.3 per cent higher at ₹4,947 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have recovered over 16 per cent from their May lows and currently trade at 3.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 52 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Navin Fluorine has a total market capitalisation of ₹24,546.68 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Navin Fluorine launches QIP to raise ₹750 crore

The company on Monday announced the launch of its QIP issue, with the floor price set at ₹4,798.28 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The company had earlier said it would raise 750 crore via share sale to institutions. 
 
In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on July 7, 2025, approved and authorised the opening of the proposed issue. It also adopted the preliminary placement document and application form in connection with the fundraising. 

Navin Fluorine Q4 FY25 result update

Navin Fluorine reported a revenue from operations of ₹700.94 crore in Q4 FY25, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹601.95 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 62.4 per cent to ₹178.71 crore compared to ₹110.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin improved 721 basis points (bps) to 25.5 per cent from 18.3 per cent. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹94.98 crore, up 35 per cent from ₹70.38 crore in the year-ago period.   ALSO READ: Nectar Lifesciences hits 52-week low; why are investors dumping stock?

About Navin Flourine 

Established in 1967, Navin Fluorine International is one of the largest speciality fluorochemical manufacturers in India. It is primarily engaged in the production of refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, speciality organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services. 
 
The company's portfolio includes more than 50 fluorinated compounds with manufacturing facilities in  Surat and Dahej in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty muted for second day; textile, energy stocks shine

Premium

Margins may shrink for wealth management cos: Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Pipes; Astral, Supreme Ind among top bets

NSE GIFT City exchange plans first equity listing in foreign currency

Happy Square IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyNavin FluorineQIPMARKETS TODAYNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story