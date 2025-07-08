Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Shares of the company have recovered over 16 per cent from their May lows and currently trade at 3.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 52 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Navin Fluorine has a total market capitalisation of ₹24,546.68 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on July 7, 2025, approved and authorised the opening of the proposed issue. It also adopted the preliminary placement document and application form in connection with the fundraising.

The company on Monday announced the launch of its QIP issue, with the floor price set at ₹4,798.28 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The company had earlier said it would raise 750 crore via share sale to institutions.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 62.4 per cent to ₹178.71 crore compared to ₹110.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin improved 721 basis points (bps) to 25.5 per cent from 18.3 per cent. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹94.98 crore, up 35 per cent from ₹70.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Navin Fluorine reported a revenue from operations of ₹700.94 crore in Q4 FY25, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹601.95 crore in the year-ago period.

About Navin Flourine

Established in 1967, Navin Fluorine International is one of the largest speciality fluorochemical manufacturers in India. It is primarily engaged in the production of refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, speciality organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services.

The company's portfolio includes more than 50 fluorinated compounds with manufacturing facilities in Surat and Dahej in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.