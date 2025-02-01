Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 77,750 before Budget; Auto, FMCG, Bank gain
Union Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1
SI Reporter New Delhi
Union Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE Updates, Saturday, February 1, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened with gains on Saturday, February 1, ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 today.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 108.27 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 77,608.84, and the Nifty50 was at 23,545.75, ahead by 37.35 points, or 0.16 per cent.
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, half the stocks were trading with gains, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.26 per cent), followed by UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and NTPC, while losses were capped by Nestle India (down 0.82 per cent), followed by Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paint, and Bajaj Finserv.
On the Nifty 50, 28 stocks were trading lower, while the rest climed. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.19 per cent), followed by ITC Hotels, BEL, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank, while losses were capped by Hero MotoCorp (down 2.05 per cent), followed by ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Trent, and Nestle India.
Across sectors, the Nifty IT index was the top drag, behind by 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices were trading lower.
On the flip side, the Nifty Realty had climbed the most, gaining 1.15 per cent. The Media, FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare, FMCG, Metal and Consumer Durables indices were also trading higher.
In the broader markets, the BSE Smallcap index had climbed 0.93 per cent, and the BSE Midcap had gained 0.54 per cent.Investors will keep an eye on proposals in the Budget 2025, to be announced on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in a special trading session scheduled for today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive budget today, which is anticipated to chart the course towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. This will also be the second budget presented under the third Modi administration.
In that backdrop, last checked, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,533, around 90 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
India needs to achieve an average growth rate of around 8 per cent at constant prices for about a decade or two to realise its economic aspirations of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Economic Survey 2024-25, released on Friday, said. READ MOREIncluding the previous trading session, benchmark indices gained for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, rebounding nearly 3 per cent from their seven-month lows, buoyed up by optimism that the Union Budget 2025-26 (FY26) will include measures to spur economic growth.
The Nifty 50 index, which had closed below 23,000 for the first time since June 7 on Monday, ended the week at 23,508, gaining 1.1 per cent on Friday. Similarly, the Sensex, which had ended at 75,366 on Monday, closed the week at 77,501. Both indices posted gains of over 1.7 per cent for the week, marking their best weekly performance in nearly two months. Despite this recent rebound, both the Nifty and the Sensex still ended the month with minor losses. READ MORE
Ahead of the Budget 2025 presentation, the Economic Survey for 2024-25 made a strong case for “deregulation,” particularly at the state level, to spur capital formation and drive employment and output growth. The survey advocated for a second wave of Ease of Doing Business reforms (Ease of Doing Business 2.0). READ MORE
Meanwhile, India's fiscal deficit for April-December was Rs 9.14 trillion ($105.58 billion), or 56.7 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Friday. READ MORE
In other news, the White House confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump will be leveling aggressive tariffs this weekend on major US trading partners.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Trump will be implementing 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada as well as a 10 per cent duty on China, in retaliation for “the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country.” Also Read: Economic Survey 2025 warns of 'meaningful stock market correction' in 2025
The White House provided few details on exactly how the levies will be meted out, saying that they will be available for public inspection at some point Saturday. The S&P 500 slid Friday following the news, shedding 0.50 per cent to close at 6,040.53, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 337.47 points, or 0.75 per cent, weighed down by a decline in Chevron. The 30-stock Dow ended the session at 44,544.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.28 per cent to 19,627.44.
9:57 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: RailTel shares jump 5% on multiple orders of Rs 221 cr; details here
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares jumped as much as 4.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 425.75 per share on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
The uptick in the RailTel share price came after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders of Rs 221 crore. READ MORE
9:55 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: City Union Bank climbs over 3% after 13% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,860 cr
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Q3 standalone net profit grew to Rs 2,860 crore from Rs 2,530 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 2,850 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 14,800 crore from Rs 13,260 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA improved to 3.36 per cent from 3.54 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA declined to 1.42 per cent from 1.62 per cent Q-o-Q. Provisions stood at Rs 750 crore versus Rs 700 crore Q-o-Q.
9:52 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Triveni Turbine pulls back from 5% jump after sharp rise in Q3 profit
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: The company posted a sharp rise in Q3 standalone net profit to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 587 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 900 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 4,400 crore from Rs 3,680 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda surged to Rs 992 crore from Rs 715 crore Y-o-Y, with an improved Ebitda margin of 22.51 per cent versus 19.42 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.
9:47 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: IndusInd Bk climbs over 3% after Q3 rev rises 10.6%, profit falls 39%
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Q3 standalone net profit fell to Rs 1,400 crore from Rs 2,298 crore Y-o-Y but surpassed estimates of Rs 1,271 crore.
Revenue increased to Rs 12,800 crore from Rs 11,572 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA stood at 2.25 per cent versus 2.11 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA was at 0.68 per cent versus 0.64 per cent Q-o-Q. Provisions declined to Rs 1,744 crore from Rs 1,820 crore Q-o-Q.
9:43 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: Sun Pharma climbs 2.6% after posting 15% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,900 cr
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 2,900 crore, up from Rs 2,520 crore Y-o-Y, slightly beating estimates of Rs 2,880 crore. Ebitda rose to Rs 4,008 crore from Rs 3,480 crore Y-o-Y, surpassing the estimated Rs 3,700 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 29.3 per cent from 28.08 per cent Y-o-Y, exceeding the estimated 28 per cent.
9:41 AM
Analysts noted that Sun Pharma’s India business that grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25 was led by 12 new product launches, and high volumes versus pricing-led growth for the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM). On the other hand, US sales experienced a dip of 1 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q, owing to lower Revlimid sales and an overall weakness in generics. READ MORE
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: Brokerages offer mixed views on Sun Pharma post steady Q3; buy, sell, hold?
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Brokerages remained divided on Sun Pharmaceuticals after it delivered a steady and in line third quarter earnings performance for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), with some bullish on specialty and domestic businesses, while others were cautious due to weaknesses in US generics and pipeline uncertainties. Sun Pharmaceuticals share price rose 2.66 per cent at Rs 1,789.50 a piece on the BSE in Saturday's intraday trade.
9:39 AM
Stock market investors, on their part, are waiting for Budget 2025 proposals as announcements made during the Union Budget 2026-26 speech and the Budget analysis thereafter will guide the impact on Sensex, Nifty in the near-term.
Historically, periods around the presentation of the Union Budget keeps stock markets volatile as Budget proposals play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment. READ MORE
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: Reduce trading size today: Nithin Kamath advises traders for Budget 2025
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025, today, i.e Febraury 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM. India Stock Markets, meanwhile, are open today, February 1, 2025, for a special trading session.
9:26 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser after market opens
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BEL, Sun Pharma, ITC Hotels were among the top winners on Nifty50 after markets opened.
9:24 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser after market opens
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Sun Pharma, NTPC, Zomato were among the top gainers on Sensex after market opened.
9:22 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: A glance at broader market after market opens
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in the positive territory after markets opened.
9:20 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty flat with positive bias, above 23,500 after market opens
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: NSE Nifty traded flat with positive bias, above 23,500 after market opened.
9:18 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 100 pts, above 77,600 after open
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Sensex gained over 100 points, was above 77,600 after market opened.
9:10 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser in pre open
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HCLTech were among the top gainers on Sensex in pre open.
9:08 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: A glance at broader market
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in green in pre open.
9:06 AM
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty up over 50 pts, above 23,550 in pre open
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: NSE Nifty50 climbed over 50 points in the pre-opening session, above 23,550-level.
First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:09 AM IST