The stock price of Ixigo hit a new high at ₹316.80 on Thursday, and has more-than-doubled or zoomed 167 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹118.65 touched on April 7, 2025.

Le Travenues Technology stock hits new all-time high on Thursday.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Le Travenues Technology share price today

 
Shares of Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) hit a new high of ₹316.80, soaring 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on healthy outlook. 
 
In the past one month, the stock price of the online travel agency (OTA) company has outperformed the market by surging 33 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 167 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹118.65 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
Currently, the stock trades 241 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹93 per share. Ixigo made its stock market debut on June 18, 2024.
 
At 2:39 PM; Ixigo was trading 4 per cent higher at ₹313.60, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. 
 

What's driving Ixigo stock price?

 
Ixigo is an OTA platform which is focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. The company’s vision is to become the most customer-centric travel company, by offering the best customer experience to users. Ixigo has a scope of business improvement on the back of industry tailwinds, brand recall and business scalability, resulting in expansion of profitability.
 
With a growing suite of offerings across trains, buses, flights, hotels and in trip services, Ixigo has evolved into one of India’s most trusted multimodal travel platforms. The company serves over 544 million annual active users across its brands, ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.
 
Ixigo said that the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) had a few events that impacted the aviation market in India and the region. Operation Sindoor led to a temporary airspace closure across parts of North India in May, affecting flight operations for nearly 8 to 10 days. While this was a significant disruption during the period, the post event recovery has been swift, and the ecosystem has adapted quickly. Q1 and Q3 tend to be strong quarters due to vacations and major festivals.
 
Penetration of air travel in India is still in its early innings compared to global benchmarks, and the management sees headroom for growth, particularly from regional airports and underserved segments. India's airport infrastructure is also undergoing a transformative expansion, with a number of operational airports doubling from 74 in 2014 to over 160 in 2025. The government is targeting 200 airports by next year and 240 airports by 2030, through an ₹92,000 crore investment push, Ixigo said in its Q1 earnings conference call.
 
India’s infrastructure is rapidly improving across Tier II and Tier III cities – new airports are opening, highways are getting upgraded, and railway capacity is expanding. These developments are not just civil engineering projects; they are economic catalysts that will spur travel demand for decades, Ixigo said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Air travel is becoming aspirational yet accessible for more households, and rail travel is getting a boost through initiatives like new Vande Bharat sleeper trains and dedicated freight corridors, freeing up passenger capacity. The management believes Ixigo is one of the best-positioned players to benefit from these long term tailwinds.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect Ixigo to continue to deliver above-market growth in the near term on the back of effective cross-sell of services across its various apps, immense focus on superior customer experience and robust traction for its differentiated value-added services. However, the stock is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹220, set post Q1 results on July 16, 2025.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingLe Travenues TechnologyOnline travel companiesixigo

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

