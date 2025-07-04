Home / Markets / News / Jane Street crackdown: Another reminder for retail of slim odds of winning

Jane Street crackdown: Another reminder for retail of slim odds of winning

Sebi's probe into Jane Street's alleged market manipulation underscores how retail participants are outmatched in India's derivatives market dominated by large players

Sebi
premium
Sebi's interim order reveals Jane Street booked a staggering gross profit of ₹43,281 crore in index options across just 21 expiry cycles. | Photo: Bloomberg
Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order alleging market manipulation by Jane Street has served yet another stark warning to retail traders: their odds of winning in the derivatives market are stacked against them.
 
Sebi's interim order reveals Jane Street booked a staggering gross profit of ₹43,281 crore in index options across just 21 expiry cycles.
 
One day alone—17 January 2024—yielded profits of ₹735 crore, prompting detailed scrutiny by the regulator.
 
According to experts, the Sebi probe into Jane Street underscores the vulnerability of retail participants in a market dominated by sophisticated, deep-pocketed players wielding potential unfair advantages.
 
Data has consistently shown over 90 per cent of individual traders incur losses in derivatives. Yet they continue to account for over a third of the equity options premium turnover.
 
Experts warn that alleged practices like those attributed to Jane Street—manipulating benchmarks and leveraging massive positions—make profitable outcomes for retail traders even bleaker. 
 
The Sebi order details that Jane Street's case is unusual because it involved multiple liquid stocks with high retail participation, resulting in massive profits at the cost of other participants and retail traders.  Industry experts point to inherent structural advantages enjoyed by large and deep-pocketed players like Jane Street.
 
“High-frequency traders with access to tick-by-tick data directly at the exchange hold a significant price advantage,” explained Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of Torus Financial Market. “Retail customers connect through brokers, adding latency.”
 
The order details another instance on 15 May 2025 where Jane Street allegedly ran large cash-equivalent long positions via Nifty index options while heavily intervening in Nifty futures and constituent stock futures. Such scale of capital allows significant market influence, which small investors cannot match, said experts.
 
“Several individual traders dabble in out-of-the-money options contracts closer to their expiry on hopes that it will result in multi-fold gains. However, on the other side of the trade is often a super-savvy trader like Jane Street. This invariably results in losses for small investors,” said an expert.
 
“While the derivatives market provides liquidity, this liquidity carries an extraordinary cost when demand can be manipulated left, right and centre,” cautioned Deven Choksey, Managing Director of DR Choksey Finserv. “Corrective measures must follow penalising measures.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee gains for second straight week; ends day lower at 85.39/$

Stock Market close: Sensex gains 193 pts, Nifty at 25,461; SMIDs flat; IT, pharma, FMCG stocks rise

Microcap stocks soars 15% today; zooms 140% from February low

Chemkart India IPO opens on July 7: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

IPO Calendar: 5 new issues, 9 listings to keep investors busy next week

Topics :SEBIindex optionsRetail investorsMarketsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story