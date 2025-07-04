Chemkart India IPO opens on July 7: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Chemkart India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of food and health ingredients distributor Chemkart India will open for subscription on Monday, July 7, 2025. The Mumbai-based company aims to raise ₹80.08 crore through a fresh issue of 2.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.62 million shares. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Chemkart India IPO:

Chemkart India IPO price band, lot size

Chemkart India has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹236 to ₹248 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,97,000 to bid for at least two lots at the upper end price. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹4,46,400 for three lots.

Chemkart India IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, July 7, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Thursday, July 10, 2025. Shares of Chemkart India will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, July 14, 2025. Chemkart India IPO registrar, lead manager Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. Chemkart India IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a manufacturing facility through investment in the wholly-owned subsidiary, Easy Raw Materials, and repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.