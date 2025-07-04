Friday, July 04, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC declines to quash FIR against HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan

SC declines to quash FIR against HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in the FIR against HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan as the Bombay High Court is set to hear the matter on 14 July

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to quash the FIR lodged against HDFC Bank’s managing director and chief executive, Sashidhar Jagdishan, by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which runs Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.
 
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan declined to intervene in the matter since the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the case on 14 July.
 
“If you are not heard then come here. We sympathise that quash proceedings were initiated in June and bench after bench has recused. We understand that. But now that it is listed…,” the bench said.
 
 
Jagdishan moved the Supreme Court after three Bombay High Court judges recused themselves from hearing the matter.
 
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Jagdishan, argued that the bank's reputation had taken a hit due to the FIR.

“For the last three weeks, we haven’t got a hearing in the (Bombay) High Court. I am the MD. I have nothing to do (with this matter). I am being roped in, the bank is suffering. I want interim protection till the matter is heard. The bank has been dragged into a private dispute. The idea is to summon him to the police station. It is affecting my personal reputation,” Rohatgi argued. 
 
The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust) has accused Jagdishan of financial misconduct and undue influence over the hospital’s governance. The dispute between the Trust and the bank escalated in June when the Trust filed a ₹1,000 crore civil defamation suit against Jagdishan.
 
The complaint alleges that members of the Chetan Mehta Group paid ₹2.05 crore to Jagdishan in return for assistance in retaining control over the Trust. The amount was allegedly part of a larger scheme to influence the functioning of the hospital and misuse his corporate position.
 
Additionally, the Trust claimed that an offer of ₹1.5 crore was made to hospital staff, disguised as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative. It accused Jagdishan of interfering in the internal affairs of a charitable institution using his authority as the head of a major private sector bank.
 
The FIR was registered at the Bandra police station following an application filed by the Trust. Jagdishan faces charges including cheating and criminal breach of trust, including those applicable to a public servant.
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

