Jaro Institute makes flat D-street debut at ₹890; misses GMP estimates

Jaro Institute, Jaro Institute share price: Shares of Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research , an online higher education and upskilling platform, madde a flat debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, after successfully concluding its initial public offering (IPO).

On the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹890, which is the issue price. However, post-listing, the stock fell over 17 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹732.5 on the NSE.

Similarly, on the NSE, Jaro Institute opened at ₹890. The stock fell nearly 15 per cent to hit a low of 756.6.

The listing fell short of grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, shares were trading in the unofficial market at around ₹933, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹43 or approximately 4.83 per cent over the upper end of the price band.

Jaro Institute IPO subscription status The public issue garnered a strong response, with total bids crossing 82.13 million shares against 3.72 million shares on offer, translating to an oversubscription of 22.06 times, based on NSE data. Investor interest was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their segment by 35.48 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) followed with 35.35 times, while the Retail Investor portion saw a subscription of 8.71 times. Jaro Institute IPO overview The IPO included a combination of fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares totaling ₹170 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.1 million shares worth ₹280 crore. The price band was set at ₹846-890 per share, with investors able to bid in lots of 16 shares. The subscription window remained open from Tuesday, September 23 to Thursday, September 25, 2025.