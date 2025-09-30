Solarworld Energy Solutions posts strong debut; shares list at 11% premium

Solarworld Energy Solutions Share Price: Shares of green energy player Solarworld Energy Solutions made a positive debut on Dalal Street on September 30.

On the BSE, Solarworld Energy Solutions shares listed at ₹389 per share, up ₹38 or 10.83 per cent over the issue price of ₹351 per share. The company’s shares listed at a slightly lower premium on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹388.50 per share, up ₹37.50 or 10.68 per cent from the issue price.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO details

The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 12.5 million shares worth nearly ₹400 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.4 million equity shares worth ₹50 crore. The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹333–₹351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares.

The issue received a solid response from investors and ended up being oversubscribed 65.01 times by the end of the subscription period. The demand was fueled primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 70.43 times.