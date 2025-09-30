Jinkushal Industries IPO booked 65x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status: The share allotment for Jinkushal Industries IPO, an export trading company, is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The public issue, which concluded on Monday, September 29, saw strong interest across investor categories.
As per data available on the NSE, the IPO was oversubscribed by 65.11 times, attracting bids for approximately 437.56 million shares compared to the 6.72 million shares available. The offering drew significant interest from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 146.39 times. Retail investors followed with 47.10 times subscription, while the Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) quota was booked 35.66 times.
Post-finalisation, investors can verify their allotment status through the official portals of NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar handling the issue.
Steps to check Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Jinkushal Industries' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:
- Visit the IPO allotment page at Bigshare Services -
- Choose any of the three available servers
- From the dropdown menu, select ‘Jinkushal Industries’
- Under Selection Type, choose one of the following: Application Number, PAN, or Beneficiary ID
- Fill in the Captcha code
- Click on ‘Search’ to view your allotment status
Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP
According to sources tracking unofficial markets, Jinkushal Industries shares were trading at ₹141 per share in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or about 16.5 per cent over the IPO's upper price band of ₹121.
Jinkushal Industries IPO listing date
Jinkushal Industries IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 25, and concluded on Monday, September 29, 2025. Post allotment, refunds and share transfers to investors’ Demat accounts are expected to be processed by October 1, 2025. The shares are set to debut on the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Friday, October 3, 2025.
Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running manager.
As outlined in the red herring prospectus, the company intends to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.