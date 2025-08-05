JioBlackRock launches five new index funds; NFO open from Aug 5 to Aug 12

The move is aimed at offering Indian investors low-cost, transparent, and easy-to-access investment options through a fully digital experience.

He added that educational initiatives would also be launched to help both new and seasoned investors understand index investing better.

What each index fund offers

The newly launched suite includes five distinct index funds, each targeting a different segment of the market to cater to a wide range of investor needs.

The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund provides exposure to India’s 50 largest and most actively traded companies, offering a strong foundation in the country’s equity market.

The JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund focuses on the next wave of large-cap companies.

The JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund aims to capture the growth potential of India’s mid-sized enterprises.