Bumper listing! Aditya Infotech shares list at 50% premium on BSE, NSE
Aditya Infotech shares listed at ₹1018 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹343 or 50.81 per cent over the issue priceSI Reporter New Delhi
Aditya Infotech IPO listing, Aditya Infotech share price: Shares of security and surveillance services provider Aditya Infotech made a bumper D-Street debut on Tuesday, August 5, following the completion of the initial public offering (IPO).
Aditya Infotech shares listed at ₹1,018 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹343 or 50.81 per cent over the issue price.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Aditya Infotech shares listed at ₹1,015 per share, a premium of ₹340 per share or 50.37 per cent over the issue price.
Aditya Infotech IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their listing, unlisted shares of Aditya Infotech were trading around ₹980 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹305, or 45.19 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
Aditya Infotech details
The public offering of Aditya Infotech comprised a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.9 million shares worth ₹800 crore. Aditya Khemka, Ananmay Khemka, Rishi Khemka, Hari Shankar Khemka (HUF), and Shradha Khemka are the promoter selling shareholders.
The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹640–675 per share, and a lot size of 22 shares. The comapny has set the issue price at ₹675 per share.
Aditya Infotech was open for subscription from July 29–31, 2025. It received overwhelming demand from investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 100.69 times, riding on the back of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 133.21 times. This was followed by the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 72 times, and retail investors, who subscribed 50.87 times.
About Aditya Infotech
Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer segments under their well-recognized ‘CP PLUS’ brand. Additionally, they provide solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service, delivered directly and through their distribution network, catering to end-customers across various sectors including banking, insurance, real estate, healthcare, industrial, defence, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and law enforcement.
