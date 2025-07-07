Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

The Jio-BlackRock joint venture raised ₹17,800 crore across three debt funds, securing over 67,000 retail and 90 institutional investor

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 crore in its debut mutual fund offering, entering India’s top 15 by debt AUM.

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioBlackRock Asset Management Private Limited has made its debut in India’s asset management space, raising over ₹17,800 crore ($2.1 billion) in its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO) held from June 30 to July 2, 2025. 
The strong reception has placed the joint venture, formed by Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and global asset manager BlackRock, among India’s top 15 fund houses by debt assets under management (AUM), in a market with 47 players.
 

Three short-duration funds lead offering

BlackRock launched three cash/debt mutual fund schemes:
  1. JioBlackRock Overnight Fund
  2. JioBlackRock Liquid Fund
  3. JioBlackRock Money Market Fund
 
These products focus on short-duration debt instruments, offering low-volatility, high-liquidity options suited for both institutional treasuries and retail investors seeking flexible cash management tools. 
 
The offering drew participation from more than 90 institutional investors and over 67,000 individual investors.

Also Read

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

Reliance Jio

JioBlackRock Broking gets Sebi's approval to launch brokerage business

markets

PSBs, Oil & Gas stocks boost benchmarks in 4th straight upday; SMIDs gain

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial stock hits 6-mth high, soars 5% on heavy volumes; here's why

share market today

Bank Nifty at record high; benchmarks extend gains for 3rd day; SMIDs flat

 
“The overwhelming response to our first NFO is a powerful endorsement of JioBlackRock’s innovative investment philosophy, risk management capabilities and digital-first approach,” Managing Director and CEO Sid Swaminathan said in a press release. “This is a strong start to our journey to becoming a transformative force in India’s evolving investment landscape”.
 

Account Creation Initiative on JioFinance app

To encourage broader retail participation, JioBlackRock has launched an Account Creation Initiative via the JioFinance app. This feature allows investors to set up investment-ready accounts and to digitally access current and future fund offerings. 
With this launch, BlackRock aims to deliver cost-effective and inclusive investment solutions, tailored to Indian investor needs, the firm said.

More From This Section

co working space, co-working space

IPO-bound Smartworks FY25 loss widens to ₹63 cr, revenue rises 32%

Capgemini

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

real estate

Keystone Realtors Q1 sales bookings up 75% at ₹1,068 cr on housing demand

PremiumTata Digital

Leadership 'crisis' hits Tata Digital amid multiple top-level exits

PremiumSunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Sunil Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye 49% in Haier India at steep discount

Topics : Jio Financial Services BlackRock Asset Management BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon