Jio Financial listing: NBFC stocks must cross key hurdles to resume rally

The share price of Jio Financial Services was discovered at Rs 261.85 on Thursday; following the demerger of Reliance Industries, which owned by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Share price of Reliance was quoting at Rs 2,610 at 11 AM.

Mukesh Ambani demerged his financial service business to tap the growing market. This entity will be listed separately as Jio Financial Services on the stock exchanges.