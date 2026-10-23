Jio Platforms IPO rides institutional demand to 22.19 times subscription

In November 1977, the late Dhirubhai Ambani first took a Reliance company public with an offering that raised ₹2.8 crore. Nearly half a century later, the group is back in the primary market with a proposition more than 10,000 times larger. Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO) is not only India’s largest, but also a measure of how far the Reliance business empire — and India’s appetite for its ambitions — has travelled.

The original Reliance, then Reliance Textile Industries, sold 2.8 million shares at ₹10 apiece. Jio Platforms, which represents the group’s telecom and digital business, offered 270 million shares at up to ₹1,119 each. The 1977 issue was an offer for sale, according to the company’s 1976-77 financial year’s annual report; Jio Platforms’ is a fresh issue. The two offerings differ in scale and structure, but both reflect the Reliance group’s ability to attract investors.

Jio Platforms’ IPO has drawn that interest in considerable measure. The offering closed on Friday with subscriptions of 22.19 times the shares on offer, as institutional demand surged and non-institutional investors (NIIs) accelerated their bids through the final day. Total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed ₹7.4 trillion and applications approached 13.9 million. The public offering alone attracted bids worth more than ₹4.9 trillion, excluding the anchor book, and retail demand exceeded ₹25,867 crore, according to stock exchange data. The standout was the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, subscribed 70.55 times its reserved quota, nearly double Thursday’s 36.5 times. In a market unsettled by a broader selloff, the offering became an exception: A giant deal that investors were not merely willing to absorb, but eager to get into.

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms would command a market capitalisation of ₹10.3 trillion, or roughly $109 billion. That is larger than Facebook’s $104 billion valuation at its 2012 IPO. Among listed telecom companies worldwide, Jio would rank seventh by market value, behind China Mobile, Verizon, T-Mobile US, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom and Bharti Airtel, but ahead of Japan’s NTT. The more revealing story is who all bid, and how aggressively. QIBs bid for 3,457.6 million shares against the 49 million reserved for them. Foreign portfolio investors sought 1,239.3 million shares; domestic financial institutions, including banks and insurers, bid for 1,525 million; and mutual funds for 357.1 million. The appetite stretched across the institutional landscape.

NIIs subscribed 14 times their quota, up from 5.28 times on Thursday. Existing shareholders bid 7.60 times their reserved allocation, against 3.73 times a day earlier. Employees subscribed 2.93 times their quota, compared with 2 times on the penultimate day of the offering. Retail investors, wh­ose bids rose to 2.72 times their allocation from 2.23 times, were the least enthusiastic group by comparison, but even their portion was comfortably oversubscribed. Within the NII ca­te­gory, bids above ₹10 lakh subscribed 15.89 times their quota, against 10.22 times for bids in the ₹2-10 lakh bracket. This points to particularly strong demand from wealthier investors.

“Jio Platforms IPO demand was much better than anticipated, especially the institutional subscription,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst. The issue had been long awaited, he said, and interest was natural given the Reliance group’s record of rewarding shareholders. Its valuation had also, he said, “left something on the table” for IPO allottees despite difficult market conditions. The institutional rush may also have helped draw retail investors into the final stretch. Retail bidders sought 231.2 million shares against the 85 million reserved for them. Their participation improved, even as it remained modest beside the institutional frenzy. “IPOs generally see subscription on day 3,” said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst at S P Tulsian Investment Advisory Services. Friday’s retail bids, she added, were affected by the secondary-market slump and the sheer size of the offering.

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the IPO had attracted strong interest from both institutions and retail investors despite negative market senti­ment. He pointed to the Reliance group’s “pedigree”, the scale of the deal and the prospect of Jio Platforms joining the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex as potential sources of demand. Benchmark inclusion, if it materialises, could bring another benefit: Greater liquidity in the stock. Nineteen banks are managing the offering. Of the issue, ₹2,500 crore is reserved for Reliance Industries shareholders and ₹500 crore for employees, who receive a 5 per cent discount. The shares are scheduled to list on October 28, making this the Reliance group’s first IPO since Reliance Petroleum in April 2006. The subscription tally has already encouraged talk of listing gains. The secondary market test for Jio Platforms begins on October 28.

Baliga expects the shares to debut at a premium of around 10 per cent, though he cautioned that the key test will be whether the extraordinary institutional demand carries over into actual trading. A heavily oversubscribed IPO can generate excitement; it cannot guarantee a strong debut. Reliance Industries stock fell 1.75 per cent over the week, though it rose 0.46 per cent on Friday to ₹1,190, near the upper end of Jio’s price band. For investors considering the wider Reliance story, Jio Platforms is also a route into a sprawling conglomerate that includes Reliance Retail, oil and chemicals, and new-energy businesses -- assets that some market participants believe strengthen the case for holding the stock beyond its debut.