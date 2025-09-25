JK Cement 27-week share price rally under threat. Buy, Sell or Hold?

The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicator, which helps in determining the stock price trend and potential reversals, has slipped below the signal line both on the daily and weekly charts. Thereby, indicating that the near-term bias at the counter may remain tepid.That apart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is also below the signal line, with a reading below 50. In general, a reading below 50 is considered a lack of strength in the particular trend at the counter. Technically, the present trend at JK Cement counter is up.Given the chart set-up, the 20-WMA support at ₹6,330 needs to be carefully watched; break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock crack to ₹5,785 levels. Interim support for the stock is visible at ₹6,450, ₹6,200 and ₹5,950 levels.In case of a pullback, JK Cement is likely to face resistance around ₹6,790 and ₹6,925 levels; with upside capped around ₹7,170 levels.