JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stock ideas with upto 27% upside potential

Rainbow Children's Medicare

The NSE Nifty SmallCap 250 index seems poised for further gains in the coming months following the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart in recent trading sessions.Historical chart shows that this was the fifth 'Golden Crossover' on the Nifty SmallCap till date; the maximum rally the SmallCap index has witnessed after this technical development is a whopping 110 per cent.Against this background, here are 5 smallcap stocks which are favourably placed on the technical charts and can potentially rally up to 27 per cent from present levels.Current Price: ₹370Likely Target: ₹470Upside Potential: 27%Support: ₹363; ₹350; ₹330Resistance: ₹381; ₹392JK Tyre stock has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart, and that apart key momentum oscillators are also favourably placed. The stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as it holds above ₹330 levels, with interim support likely around ₹363 and ₹350 levels.On the upside, the stock needs to clear its near hurdle at ₹381 and ₹392 levels; which can potentially open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹470 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹3,309Likely Target: ₹4,150Upside Potential: 25.4%Support: ₹3,234; ₹3,189Resistance: ₹3,500; 3,875; 3,960Timken India has been trading with a favourable bias for the last two months, and now witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' - which means the 50-Day Moving Average has crossed over the 200-DMA. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock sustains above ₹3,189, with near support seen at ₹3,234 levels.On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹4,150 levels; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹3,500, ₹3,875 and ₹3,960 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹813Likely Target: ₹930Upside Potential: 14.3%Support: ₹794; ₹770Resistance: ₹850; ₹900Can Fin Homes has rallied over 30 per cent post the breakout in mid-March 2025. The stock continues to remain favourably placed on the chart, with long-term momentum oscillators indicating strength at the counter. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹930 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹850 and ₹900 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹794 and ₹770 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹652Likely Target: ₹727Upside Potential: 11.5%Support: ₹634; ₹613; ₹594Resistance: ₹675; ₹700Triveni Turbine stock is seen trading above its long-term (200-DMA) moving average for the third straight trading session after a gap of nearly six months. The near-term bias is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹634. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹613 and ₹594 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹727, with interim resistance likely around ₹675 and ₹700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹1,570Likely Target: ₹1,730Upside Potential: 10.2%Support: ₹1,490Resistance: ₹1,613; ₹1,667; ₹1,700Rainbow Children’s Medicare has rallied over 13 per cent in the last seven weeks, and at present is seen testing resistance around the weekly super trend line at ₹1,613 levels. The stock needs to break and trade above the same in order to extend the rally. The stock can potentially surge to ₹1,730 levels, with interim resistance around ₹1,667 and ₹1,700 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above its 20-DMA, which stands near ₹1,490 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART