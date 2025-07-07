JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stock ideas with upto 27% upside potential

JK Tyre & IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹370 Likely Target: ₹470 Upside Potential: 27% Support: ₹363; ₹350; ₹330 Resistance: ₹381; ₹392 JK Tyre stock has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart, and that apart key momentum oscillators are also favourably placed. The stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as it holds above ₹330 levels, with interim support likely around ₹363 and ₹350 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear its near hurdle at ₹381 and ₹392 levels; which can potentially open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹470 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Jane Street crackdown: BSE stock faces 20% downside risk, charts suggest
Timken IndiaCurrent Price: ₹3,309 Likely Target: ₹4,150 Upside Potential: 25.4% Support: ₹3,234; ₹3,189 Resistance: ₹3,500; 3,875; 3,960 Timken India has been trading with a favourable bias for the last two months, and now witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' - which means the 50-Day Moving Average has crossed over the 200-DMA. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock sustains above ₹3,189, with near support seen at ₹3,234 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹4,150 levels; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹3,500, ₹3,875 and ₹3,960 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Can Fin HomesCurrent Price: ₹813 Likely Target: ₹930 Upside Potential: 14.3% Support: ₹794; ₹770 Resistance: ₹850; ₹900 Can Fin Homes has rallied over 30 per cent post the breakout in mid-March 2025. The stock continues to remain favourably placed on the chart, with long-term momentum oscillators indicating strength at the counter. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹930 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹850 and ₹900 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹794 and ₹770 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900
Triveni TurbineCurrent Price: ₹652 Likely Target: ₹727 Upside Potential: 11.5% Support: ₹634; ₹613; ₹594 Resistance: ₹675; ₹700 Triveni Turbine stock is seen trading above its long-term (200-DMA) moving average for the third straight trading session after a gap of nearly six months. The near-term bias is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹634. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹613 and ₹594 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹727, with interim resistance likely around ₹675 and ₹700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Rainbow Children's MedicareCurrent Price: ₹1,570 Likely Target: ₹1,730 Upside Potential: 10.2% Support: ₹1,490 Resistance: ₹1,613; ₹1,667; ₹1,700 Rainbow Children’s Medicare has rallied over 13 per cent in the last seven weeks, and at present is seen testing resistance around the weekly super trend line at ₹1,613 levels. The stock needs to break and trade above the same in order to extend the rally. The stock can potentially surge to ₹1,730 levels, with interim resistance around ₹1,667 and ₹1,700 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above its 20-DMA, which stands near ₹1,490 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
