Jane Street crackdown: BSE stock faces 20% downside risk, charts suggest

BSECurrent Price: ₹2,647 Likely Target: ₹2,125 Downside Risk: 19.7% Support: ₹2,540; ₹2,340 Resistance: ₹2,748; ₹2,868 BSE stock is witnessing some profit-taking following a four-month rally, wherein the stock near-about zoomed 150 per cent from a low of ₹1,222 in the month of March to a record high of ₹3,030 in June 2025. The stock has now shed roughly 12 per cent from its peak. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technically, a standard retracement of around 38.2 per cent of the preceding rally indicates a likely downside target of ₹2,340 for the BSE stock, whereas 50 per cent retracement could see the stock slide to ₹2,125 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,540 levels. Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹2,868 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹2,748 levels. ALSO READ | CDSL stock eyes 'cup and handle' pattern breakout; can it hit ₹3,000-mark?
Nuvama Wealth ManagementCurrent Price: ₹7,525 Likely Target: ₹8,700 Upside Potential: 15.6% Support: ₹7,100 Resistance: ₹7,940; ₹8,300 Nuvama Wealth stock has been making higher-highs and higher lows on the daily chart since early April 2025. The stock at present is seen testing support at the trend line adjoining the recent lows, which indicate support at ₹7,100 level. As long as this support is protected the stock may attempt a pullback towards ₹8,700 levels in the near-term. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹7,940 and ₹8,300 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Angel OneCurrent Price: ₹2,770 Likely Target: ₹3,300 Upside Potential: 19.1% Support: ₹2,667; ₹2,550; ₹2,420 Resistance: ₹2,920; ₹3,030; ₹3,100 Angel One stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹2,420 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,667 and ₹2,550 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially bounce back to ₹3,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,920, ₹3,030 and ₹3,100 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Motilal Oswal Financial ServicesCurrent Price: ₹925 Likely Target: ₹1,050 Upside Potential: 13.5% Support: ₹855; ₹830 Resistance: ₹940; ₹1,020 Motilal Oswal stock looks strong on the charts. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹855 and ₹830 support levels. On the upside, the stock may aim to re-visit its summit around ₹1,050 levels. Interim resistance can be seen around ₹940 and ₹1,020 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk
IIFL Capital ServicesCurrent Price: ₹347 Likely Target: ₹410 Upside Potential: 18.2% Support: ₹343; ₹310 Resistance: ₹370; ₹385 IIFL Capital Services shares have been consistently finding support around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) for the last two months. The 20-DMA support now stands at ₹343, below which the key support stands near ₹310 levels. The stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as these support levels are held. On the upside, the stock may attempt a spurt towards ₹410 levels. Intermediate resistance can be seen around ₹370 and ₹385 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
5Paisa CapitalCurrent Price: ₹425 Upside Potential: 12.2% Downside Risk: 10.6% Support: ₹408; ₹397 Resistance: ₹432; ₹450; ₹477 5Paisa Capital has been trading below its long-term 200-DMA since October 21, 2024. Today, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹432. The medium-term chart shows presence of overhead resistance around ₹450 and ₹477, levels. Thus, the upside for the stock seems limited for now. On the other hand, failure to clear the 200-DMA could see the stock drift back towards the 100-DMA support around ₹380 levels. Interim support for the stock exists at ₹408 and ₹397 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app