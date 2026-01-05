JM Financial initiates Adani Power, sees upside on rising power demand

Adani Power has historically traded at an average of 10x trailing EV/Ebitda and 4.7x P/B over the last five years. Considering its strong execution track record and superior operational metrics, including a plant load factor (PLF) of 71 per cent and plant availability factor (PAF) of 91 per cent, JM Financial values the stock at 13x FY28 EV/Ebitda, translating to a price-to-book of 3.4x by FY28.

JM Financial’s coverage highlights Adani Power as a first-mover in recognising India’s rising thermal power requirements and executing its growth plans efficiently. With a combination of capacity expansion, operational excellence, and strategic foresight, the stock is positioned to benefit from India’s projected surge in power demand over the next decade.