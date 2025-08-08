JSW Cement public offer booked 56%; Varmora Granito files DRHP with Sebi

The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Cement Ltd got subscribed 56 per cent on the second day of bidding on Friday. The IPO received bids for 10,19,35,638 shares against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors part fetched 72 per cent subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 62 per cent.

Varmora Granito files DRHP with market regulator

Tiles and bathware maker Varmora Granito Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking its go-ahead to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth ₹400 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 5.24 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday. Those selling shares under the OFS are promoters —Parsotambhai Jivrajbhai Patel, Ramanbhai Jivrajbhai Varmora, and Vallabhbhai Jivrajbhai Varmora and Katsura Investments.