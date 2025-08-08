PG Electroplast stock tanks 20%; firm lowers FY26 guidance after Q1 net dip

Shares of PG Electroplast hit a nine-month low of ₹588.80, as they tanked 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

At 03:03 PM; the stock was quoting 19 per cent lower at Rs 598 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 79,948. A combined nearly 15 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The early arrival of the monsoon impacted seasonal sales for Room ACs, making Q1 a more subdued start to the year. However, underlying demand indicators remain robust, and the management sees significant long-term potential given the relatively low penetration levels in core categories like Room ACs and Washing Machines. While near-term growth may moderate, the company’s medium and long-term outlook remains strong.

In Q1FY26, PG Electroplast posted a 21.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹66.71 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹139.42 crore; margins however, contracted to 9.3 per cent from 10.2 per cent in a year ago quarter. Operational revenues were up 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,503.85 crore.

PG Electroplast - Future Outlook

The management sees increased opportunities from both existing and new clients. With enhanced capacities and technological capabilities, PG Electroplast is well-positioned in India’s consumer durables and plastics ecosystem. However, the company has lowered FY26 revenue and PAT guidance.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 800 pts, PG Electroplast consolidated revenues expected at ₹5,700–5,800 crore, implying growth of 17 per cent to 19 per cent over FY25. The company guided net profit of ₹300–310 crore, a growth of 3 per cent–7 per cent over FY25 net profit of ₹291 crore.

Earlier, while announcing March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) results on May 12, 2025, PG Electroplast projected ₹6,345 crore in consolidated sales for FY2026, a robust 30.3 per cent growth over FY2025. Net profit was expected to reach ₹405 crore, a 39.2 per cent increase over FY2025.