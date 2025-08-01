Home / Markets / News / JSW Energy shares gain 4% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

JSW Energy shares gain 4% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

The northward movement in JSW Energy's share price came on the back of the company's announcement of its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26)

JSW Group
JSW Group | Photo: Company website
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of JSW Energy were ruling higher on the bourses on Friday, August 1, 2025. The company’s shares climbed 3.65 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹533.90 per share on the NSE. The northward movement in JSW Energy's share price came on the back of the company's announcement of its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).
 
At around 11:21 AM on Friday, JSW Energy shares were quoted exchanging hands at ₹521.75 per share, up 1.30 per cent from its previous close of ₹515.05 per share on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 8.86 million equity shares of the company, estimated to be valued at ₹463 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

JSW Energy Q1FY26 results

During the first quarter of FY26, JSW Energy reported a 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹743 crore, against ₹522 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company's total consolidated revenue rose 78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,411 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹3,043 crore reported in Q1FY25.
 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) came in at ₹3,057 crore, up 93 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,581 crore reported in Q1FY25. 
 
The strong beat was driven by higher-than-estimated contributions from recently acquired assets—KSK Mahanadi (1.8 GW) and O2 Power (1.3 GW)—alongside higher generation from the fully contracted Vijayanagar coal plant.

Should you buy, sell or hold JSW Energy shares?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services:  Buy

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have reiterated their Buy rating on the stock following a stronger-than-expected Q1 FY26 performance.
 
Analysts highlighted that the company, in Q1FY26, commissioned 1.9 GW of capacity, which includes 1.7 GW from O2 Power and 200 MW under its renewable energy platform, JSW NEO. It has reaffirmed its FY26 capacity addition target of 3 to 4 GW, excluding the 1.3 GW from O2 Power. Capital expenditure for the quarter was ₹2,400 crore, and the company has maintained its full-year FY26 capex guidance at ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 crore. Additionally, the 240 MW Kutehr Hydro project is expected to be commissioned within the next few days.
 
"JSW Energy remains on track to reach 30 GW of generation and 40 GWh of storage capacity by FY30, targeting a 2.7x–3x Ebitda increase over pro forma FY25 levels," wrote the analysts in a research report.

JM Financial: Buy 

JM Financial has also maintained a Buy rating on the stock, pointing to a healthy Q1 FY26 performance. Analysts see the company’s strategy shift from exposure to volatile merchant tariffs to a model focused on stable cash flows as a positive catalyst.
 
"Company is confident of achieving 30 GW + 40 GWh storage by FY30 with change in strategy from a volatile merchant tariff to one focused on stable cash flows (87 per cent generation from LT PPA in Q1)," highlighted the analyst in its report.
 
However, analysts expressed caution over the company’s repeated forays into non-core areas. These include its earlier, now-abandoned plans to manufacture solar PV modules, its current engagement in wind turbine blade production, and its entry into battery assembly. Furthermore, the ambitious aggregation of large and complex infrastructure projects over the next five years remains a concern. 
 
Despite these risks, analysts project strong financial growth between FY25 and FY30, expecting a compound annual growth rate of 26 per cent in revenue, 35 per cent in Ebitda, and 27 per cent in profit after tax.
 
JM Financial has maintained its SOTP-based target price of ₹571, based on FY27 earnings. "At the current market price of ₹515, this implies a valuation of 13 times EV/Ebitda and 2.6 times price-to-book on FY27 estimates."

About JSW Energy

A part of JSW Group, JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India. The company has established its presence across the value chains of the power sector with diversified assets in power generation and transmission. JSW Energy began commercial operations in 2000, with the commissioning of its first 2x130 MW thermal power plants at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, the company has steadily enhanced its power generation capacity from 260 MW to 10 GW ahead of its FY2025 target, ensuring diversity in geographic presence, fuel sources and power offtake arrangements. As of August 1, the power generation company has a market capitalisation of ₹90,849 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty Next 50 index on the NSE.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors shares gain 4% as Q1 profit rises; Analysts mixed on outlook

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 24,700; FMCG stocks gain

Premium

These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today?

TeamLease shares soar 14% post Q1 result; will the rally sustain?

Topics :Buzzing stocksStocks in focusMarketsJSW EnergyThe Smart Investor

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story