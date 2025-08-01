Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today?

Maitri Sheth, equity research analyst for the pharmaceutical sector at Choice Broking, stated that drug formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are currently excluded from this tariff, consistent with the April 2025 reciprocal tariff framework, which explicitly exempted pharmaceuticals.

"From our initial management interactions, we understand that larger players with manufacturing facilities in the US are likely to remain broadly insulated, while others anticipate a limited impact, with plans to pass on incremental costs to customers where feasible," said Sheth.

"We flag the ongoing Section 232 investigation into pharma imports by the US as a medium-term overhang, with the potential for pharma-specific tariffs to be announced in the coming weeks or months. In the absence of clarity on the potential rate and scope of such tariffs, it remains difficult to quantify the impact on Indian pharma players at this stage," she added.

However, consolidated revenue of the company rose over 9 per cent to ₹13,851 crore in the reported quarter from ₹12,653 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The strong growth was driven by strong growth across markets, including India, the US, and the Rest of the World (ROW) regions.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sun Pharma's profit was a miss due to lower other income and a higher tax rate.

The brokerage reduced its earnings estimates by 5/4 per cent for FY26/FY27, factoring in higher operational expenditure for the branded business and a higher tax rate. "We value Sun Pharma at 32x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a target of ₹1,960," it said. "We await clarity on the US tariff implications on SUNP’s innovative medicines portfolio," the brokerage added.