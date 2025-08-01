Home / Markets / News / These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

DMart, Larsen & Toubro, Mphasis, General Insurance Company, Godawari Power (GPIL) and New India Assurance (NIACL) across market categories look favourably placed on technical charts.

DMart, GPIL among 6 stocks with favourable charts across market capitalisation.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Equity markets have witnessed a roller-coaster ride so far in the year 2025. As we start August in the backdrop of US tariff hit, and a slowdown in corporate earnings - here are 6 stocks across large-, mid- and small-cap segments as per the market capitalisation that look favourably placed on the charts.  The large-cap stocks are the top 100 stocks based on the last six-month average market capitalization, as per Sebi circular on stock categorizations. The next 150 stocks are considered as mid-caps and from the 251st stock as small-caps.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

2 Large-cap stock picks

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

  Current Price: ₹4,276  Likely Target: ₹5,200  Upside Potential: 21.6%  Support: ₹4,150; ₹4,100; ₹4,007  Resistance: ₹4,450; ₹4,550; ₹4,900  DMart stock gave a breakout three days ago on July 30 as it soared over 8 per cent in a single-trading session on heavy volumes. Technical chart shows that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹4,007. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) ₹4,150 and the 20-DMA at ₹4,100 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom towards ₹5,200 levels, shows the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for DMart can be expected around ₹4,450, ₹4,550 and ₹4,900 levels.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

  Current Price: ₹3,607  Likely Target: ₹4,056  Upside Potential: 12.5%  Support: ₹3,588; ₹3,525; ₹3,449  Resistance: ₹3,760; ₹3,870; ₹3,965  L&T stock had recently given a breakout on the daily scale. Chart shows that the short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,449; with near support for the stock seen at ₹3,588 and ₹3,525 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹4,056 levels; with intermediate resistance anticipated around ₹3,760, ₹3,870 and ₹3,965 levels.  ALSO READ | HDFC Bank, Delhivery; why Motilal Oswal is bullish on these 6 stocks? 

2 Mid-cap stock picks

General Insurance Corporation of India (GICRE)

  Current Price: ₹390  Likely Target: ₹450  Upside Potential: 15.4%  Support: ₹386; ₹361  Resistance: ₹395; ₹403; ₹425; ₹435  GICRE stock is seen testing support around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) for the seventh straight month, i.e. since February 2025. The monthly chart shows that the 20-MMA stands at ₹386; below which near support for the stock exists around the 100-WMA at ₹361. 
 
  The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the above mentioned support levels. Meanwhile, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹395 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹450 levels. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹403, ₹425 and ₹435 levels.

Mphasis

  Current Price: ₹2,772  Likely Target: ₹3,150  Upside Potential: 13.6%  Support: ₹2,673; ₹2,620  Resistance: ₹2,900; ₹3,030  The long-term chart of Mphasis suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above ₹2,620 levels, i.e. the 20-MMA. On the upside, the stock can spurt towards ₹3,150; with interim resistance likely around ₹2,900 and ₹3,030 levels. The 200-DMA at ₹2,673 is likely to act as a near support. 
 
 

2 Small-cap stock picks

Godawari Power and Ispat (GPIL)

  Current Price: ₹193  Likely Target: ₹220  Upside Potential: 14%  Support: ₹190; ₹183  Resistance: ₹198; ₹205; ₹210  GPIL stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹183; with near support seen around ₹190. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹220 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹198, ₹205 and ₹210 levels. 
 

New India Assurance Company (NIACL)

  Current Price: ₹195  Likely Target: ₹230  Upside Potential: 18%  Support: ₹186; ₹181; ₹177  Resistance: ₹201; ₹207; ₹220  NIACL share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹177; with near support visible around ₹186 and ₹181 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹201 - ₹207 resistance zone; shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹230 levels. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹220. 
 
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

