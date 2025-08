These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

2 Large-cap stock picks

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Current Price: ₹3,607 Likely Target: ₹4,056 Upside Potential: 12.5% Support: ₹3,588; ₹3,525; ₹3,449 Resistance: ₹3,760; ₹3,870; ₹3,965 L&T stock had recently given a breakout on the daily scale. Chart shows that the short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,449; with near support for the stock seen at ₹3,588 and ₹3,525 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹4,056 levels; with intermediate resistance anticipated around ₹3,760, ₹3,870 and ₹3,965 levels. 2 Mid-cap stock picks General Insurance Corporation of India (GICRE) Current Price: ₹390 Likely Target: ₹450 Upside Potential: 15.4% Support: ₹386; ₹361 Resistance: ₹395; ₹403; ₹425; ₹435 GICRE stock is seen testing support around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) for the seventh straight month, i.e. since February 2025. The monthly chart shows that the 20-MMA stands at ₹386; below which near support for the stock exists around the 100-WMA at ₹361.

The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the above mentioned support levels. Meanwhile, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹395 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹450 levels. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹403, ₹425 and ₹435 levels. Mphasis Current Price: ₹2,772 Likely Target: ₹3,150 Upside Potential: 13.6% Support: ₹2,673; ₹2,620 Resistance: ₹2,900; ₹3,030 The long-term chart of The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the above mentioned support levels. Meanwhile, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹395 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹450 levels. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹403, ₹425 and ₹435 levels.Current Price: ₹2,772Likely Target: ₹3,150Upside Potential: 13.6%Support: ₹2,673; ₹2,620Resistance: ₹2,900; ₹3,030The long-term chart of Mphasis suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above ₹2,620 levels, i.e. the 20-MMA. On the upside, the stock can spurt towards ₹3,150; with interim resistance likely around ₹2,900 and ₹3,030 levels. The 200-DMA at ₹2,673 is likely to act as a near support.

2 Small-cap stock picks Godawari Power and Ispat (GPIL) Current Price: ₹193 Likely Target: ₹220 Upside Potential: 14% Support: ₹190; ₹183 Resistance: ₹198; ₹205; ₹210 New India Assurance Company (NIACL) Current Price: ₹195 Likely Target: ₹230 Upside Potential: 18% Support: ₹186; ₹181; ₹177 Resistance: ₹201; ₹207; ₹220 Current Price: ₹193Likely Target: ₹220Upside Potential: 14%Support: ₹190; ₹183Resistance: ₹198; ₹205; ₹210 GPIL stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹183; with near support seen around ₹190. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹220 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹198, ₹205 and ₹210 levels.Current Price: ₹195Likely Target: ₹230Upside Potential: 18%Support: ₹186; ₹181; ₹177Resistance: ₹201; ₹207; ₹220 NIACL share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹177; with near support visible around ₹186 and ₹181 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹201 - ₹207 resistance zone; shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹230 levels. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹220.

Equity markets have witnessed a roller-coaster ride so far in the year 2025. As we start August in the backdrop of US tariff hit, and a slowdown in corporate earnings - here are 6 stocks across large-, mid- and small-cap segments as per the market capitalisation that look favourably placed on the charts.The large-cap stocks are the top 100 stocks based on the last six-month average market capitalization, as per Sebi circular on stock categorizations. The next 150 stocks are considered as mid-caps and from the 251st stock as small-caps.Current Price: ₹4,276Likely Target: ₹5,200Upside Potential: 21.6%Support: ₹4,150; ₹4,100; ₹4,007Resistance: ₹4,450; ₹4,550; ₹4,900 DMart stock gave a breakout three days ago on July 30 as it soared over 8 per cent in a single-trading session on heavy volumes. Technical chart shows that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹4,007. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) ₹4,150 and the 20-DMA at ₹4,100 levels.