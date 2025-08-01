These 2 large-, mid-, small-cap stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

2 Large-cap stock picks
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)Current Price: ₹4,276 Likely Target: ₹5,200 Upside Potential: 21.6% Support: ₹4,150; ₹4,100; ₹4,007 Resistance: ₹4,450; ₹4,550; ₹4,900 DMart stock gave a breakout three days ago on July 30 as it soared over 8 per cent in a single-trading session on heavy volumes. Technical chart shows that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹4,007. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) ₹4,150 and the 20-DMA at ₹4,100 levels.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Current Price: ₹3,607 Likely Target: ₹4,056 Upside Potential: 12.5% Support: ₹3,588; ₹3,525; ₹3,449 Resistance: ₹3,760; ₹3,870; ₹3,965 L&T stock had recently given a breakout on the daily scale. Chart shows that the short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,449; with near support for the stock seen at ₹3,588 and ₹3,525 levels.
2 Mid-cap stock picks
General Insurance Corporation of India (GICRE)Current Price: ₹390 Likely Target: ₹450 Upside Potential: 15.4% Support: ₹386; ₹361 Resistance: ₹395; ₹403; ₹425; ₹435 GICRE stock is seen testing support around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) for the seventh straight month, i.e. since February 2025. The monthly chart shows that the 20-MMA stands at ₹386; below which near support for the stock exists around the 100-WMA at ₹361.
MphasisCurrent Price: ₹2,772 Likely Target: ₹3,150 Upside Potential: 13.6% Support: ₹2,673; ₹2,620 Resistance: ₹2,900; ₹3,030 The long-term chart of Mphasis suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above ₹2,620 levels, i.e. the 20-MMA. On the upside, the stock can spurt towards ₹3,150; with interim resistance likely around ₹2,900 and ₹3,030 levels. The 200-DMA at ₹2,673 is likely to act as a near support.
2 Small-cap stock picks
Godawari Power and Ispat (GPIL)Current Price: ₹193 Likely Target: ₹220 Upside Potential: 14% Support: ₹190; ₹183 Resistance: ₹198; ₹205; ₹210 GPIL stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹183; with near support seen around ₹190. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹220 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹198, ₹205 and ₹210 levels.
New India Assurance Company (NIACL)Current Price: ₹195 Likely Target: ₹230 Upside Potential: 18% Support: ₹186; ₹181; ₹177 Resistance: ₹201; ₹207; ₹220 NIACL share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹177; with near support visible around ₹186 and ₹181 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹201 - ₹207 resistance zone; shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹230 levels. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹220.
