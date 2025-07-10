JSW Energy shares rise 2% after inclusion in FTSE4Good index

Shares of JSW Energy rose nearly 2 per cent after the company was added to the FTSE4Good Index Series for its strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

The power generation firm's stock rose as much as 1.87 per cent during the day to ₹524.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1.1 per cent higher at ₹520.7 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:56 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and are up 20 per cent from their February lows. The counter has fallen 19.2 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JSW Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹90,936.39 crore.

JSW Energy Included in FTSE4Good Index Series JSW Energy has announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global benchmark for companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, according to the company's exchange filing. The FTSE4Good Index Series, developed by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, is widely used by investors to assess and build responsible investment portfolios. Companies in the index are evaluated on key ESG parameters such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption practices, and climate change initiatives. ALSO READ: Demat accounts rise by 2.5 million in June, near 200 mn milestone "JSW Energy's strong focus on Environmental, Social and Governance practices underpins its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index," Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director of the firm, said. "The company has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to scale up to 30 Gigawatt Gw of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY 2030."

JSW Energy Q4 results 2025 In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹415 crore as compared to ₹345 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,189 crore as against ₹2,756 crore a year ago, up 16 per cent. About JSW Energy The company is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $24 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. The company has built an integrated presence across the power value chain, with assets in both power generation and transmission.