Home / Markets / News / JSW Energy shares rise 2% after inclusion in FTSE4Good index

JSW Energy shares rise 2% after inclusion in FTSE4Good index

Shares of JSW Energy rose nearly 2 per cent after it announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series

trading, markets
JSW Energy shares rose nearly 2 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of JSW Energy rose nearly 2 per cent after the company was added to the FTSE4Good Index Series for its strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.
 
The power generation firm's stock rose as much as 1.87 per cent during the day to ₹524.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1.1 per cent higher at ₹520.7 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:56 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and are up 20 per cent from their February lows. The counter has fallen 19.2 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JSW Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹90,936.39 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

JSW Energy Included in FTSE4Good Index Series 

JSW Energy has announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global benchmark for companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, according to the company's exchange filing.
 
The FTSE4Good Index Series, developed by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, is widely used by investors to assess and build responsible investment portfolios. Companies in the index are evaluated on key ESG parameters such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption practices, and climate change initiatives.
 
"JSW Energy's strong focus on Environmental, Social and Governance practices underpins its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index,"  Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director of the firm, said. "The company has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to scale up to 30 Gigawatt Gw of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY 2030." 

JSW Energy Q4 results 2025

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹415 crore as compared to ₹345 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,189 crore as against ₹2,756 crore a year ago, up 16 per cent.

About JSW Energy 

The company is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $24 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. 
 
The company has built an integrated presence across the power value chain, with assets in both power generation and transmission.
  
Commercial operations began in 2000 with a 2x130 Megawatt (Mw) thermal power plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, JSW Energy has expanded its capacity from 260 Mw to 12.5 Gw, with a well-diversified mix across geographies, fuel types, and power offtake models.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slides 280 pts, Nifty near 25,400; IT, pharma, stocks weigh

Premium

Demat accounts rise by 2.5 million in June, near 200 mn milestone

Thinking of investing in Anthem Biosciences IPO? Know key risks, strengths

Happy Square Outsourcing makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹77 on NSE SME

Who is Viceroy Research? The short-seller targeting Vedanta's parent

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsJSW EnergyFTSENifty50S&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyJSW Group

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story