Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Demat accounts rise by 2.5 million in June, near 200 mn milestone

Demat accounts rise by 2.5 million in June, near 200 mn milestone

June also marked the second consecutive monthly increase after a steady decline from January to April

demat account
premium

This surge brings the total number of demat accounts nationwide to 199.14 million.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic markets added 2.5 million new dematerialised (demat) accounts in June. The highest monthly addition since January has taken the total accounts tally within kissing distance of 200 million milestones. 
June also marked the second consecutive monthly increase after a steady decline from January to April. This surge brings the total number of demat accounts nationwide to 199.14 million. The demat tally doesn’t represent the unique investor count, which is pegged at 120 million, as an individual is allowed to open multiple demat accounts. 
The latest growth in demat accounts coincides with robust equity market performance, with the benchmark Nifty
Topics : Domestic markets demat accounts IPO market NSE Midcap The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon