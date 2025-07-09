Demat accounts rise by 2.5 million in June, near 200 mn milestone

Domestic markets added 2.5 million new dematerialised (demat) accounts in June. The highest monthly addition since January has taken the total accounts tally within kissing distance of 200 million milestones.

June also marked the second consecutive monthly increase after a steady decline from January to April. This surge brings the total number of demat accounts nationwide to 199.14 million. The demat tally doesn’t represent the unique investor count, which is pegged at 120 million, as an individual is allowed to open multiple demat accounts.

The latest growth in demat accounts coincides with robust equity market performance, with the benchmark Nifty