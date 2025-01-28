Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls over 27% to Rs 168 crore

Total revenue decreased by 1 per cent year on year to Rs 2,640 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 2,661 crore in the corresponding period last year

The finance cost for the quarter rose to Rs 565 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 521 crore as a result of capitalisation of projects. | Image: X@JSWEnergy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
JSW Energy on Tuesday reported over 27 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 168 crore in the October-December quarter compared to Rs 231 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total revenue decreased by 1 per cent year on year to Rs 2,640 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 2,661 crore in the corresponding period last year, a company statement said.

The finance cost for the quarter rose to Rs 565 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 521 crore as a result of capitalisation of projects, with the weighted average cost of debt standing at 8.87 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

