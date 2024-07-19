JSW Infrastructure's shares slump 7% after subdued Q1; check details

Share prices of JSW Infrastructure slipped as much 7.52 per cent at Rs 311 per share on the BSE in intraday deals of Friday. This was followed by a weak performance in the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

JSW Infrastructure reported a nearly 8 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.5 crore for Q1FY25 on the back of increased expenses in the quarter.

In the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 322.2 crore.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 1,103.69 crore from Rs 918.24 crore a year earlier, up 20.19 per cent. Expenses surged to Rs 712.05 crore compared to Rs 505.75 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 609 Crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 55 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 27.8 million tonnes which is higher by 9 per cent over the last year.

The third-party volumes stood at 13.8 million tonnes, implying a healthy growth of 48 per cent Y-o-Y Year on Year. As a result, the share of third-party in the overall volumes increased to 50 per cent as compared to 37 per cent a year ago.

The company’s shares have zoomed 50.9 per cent in the last six months, while soaring 102.13 per cent in the last one year. It has a total market capitalisation of Rs 67,105.55 crore.

At 02:19 PM, the shares of the firm were trading 5.46 per cent lower at Rs 317.95 per share on the BSE Sensex. By comparison, the benchmark index Sensex was down 0.72 per cent at 80,758 levels.



JSW Infrastructure, part of the JSW Group provides maritime related services including cargo handling storage solutions logistics services and other value-added services.