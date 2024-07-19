South Indian Bank share price jumps 6% on strong June quarter show

Gross advances grew Rs 8,478 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 74,102 to Rs 82,580 crore marking an increase of 11.44 per cent on Y-o-Y basis.
CASA was at Rs 33,196 crore as on 30 June 2024, up 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Additionally, the CASA ratio stood at Rs 32.0 per cent as on 30 June 2024, as against 32.64 per cent as on 30 June 2023.
During the quarter, the gold loan portfolio jumped 12.7 per cent YoY from Rs 14,478 crore to Rs 16,317 crore.
On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances was at 4.50 per cent as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 5.1 per cent as on 30 June 2023.
The ratio of net NPA to net advances stood at 1.4 per cent as on 30 June 2024 as against 1.9 per cent as on 30 June 2023.
Gross NPA stood at Rs 3,719.87 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 3,620.34 crore as on 31 march 2024 and Rs 3,803.87 crore as on 30 June 2023.
Provision coverage ratio (PCR) excluding write off increased by 390 bps from 65.2 per cent to 69.1 per cent Y-o-Y basis. While the provision coverage ratio (PCR) including write improved by 267 bps from 76.5 per cent in Q1FY25 to 79.2 per cent in Q1FY24.
At 12:48 PM, shares of the bank were trading 3.09 per cent higher at Rs 27.32. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent lower at 80,940.13 levels.